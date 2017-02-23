৩ রবিনসন স্ট্রিট | কলকাতার আতঙ্ক বাড়ি | এই বাড়িতেই ছ মাস ধরে দিদি এবং দুই পোষা কুকুরের কঙ্কাল নিয়ে ছিলেন পার্থ দে | গায়ে আগুন দিয়ে আত্মহত্যা করেছিলেন তাঁর বাবা অরবিন্দ দে | সংবাদমাধ্যমে প্রকাশিত‚ পুলিশ সূত্রে জানা গিয়েছে এই বিশাল সম্পত্তি বিক্রি হয়ে গিয়েছে প্রায় ৪৬ কোটি টাকায় |

সম্প্রতি পার্থ দে-এর মৃত্যুতে আবার নজর টেনেছে তাঁদের রবিনসন স্ট্রিটের বাড়ি | রডন ও লাউডন স্ট্রিটের মাঝে ২৩ কাঠা জমির উপর দাঁড়িয়ে ৩ তলা বিশাল বাড়ি | পার্থরা ছাড়াও বাড়িতে থাকতেন তাঁদের কাকা অরুণ দে | ৪ টে ভাড়াটে পরিবার |

গত নভেম্বরে বাড়ি ছেড়ে সপরিবারে চলে গেছেন অরুণ দে | ভাড়াটের পরিবারকে প্রায় দু থেকে আড়াই কোটি টাকা ক্ষতিপূরণ দেওয়া হয়েছে বলে জানা গিয়েছে |

পার্থর বাবা অরবিন্দ দেও নাকি বসতবাড়ি বিক্রির চেষ্টা করেছিলেন | কিন্তু উপযুক্ত দাম না ওঠায় বিক্রি হয়নি | দু একজন মধ্যস্থতাকারীর উদ্যোগে পার্থ এবং তাঁর কাকা অরুণ দে কে মুখোমুখি বসিয়ে বাড়ি বিক্রির বিষয়ে চেষ্টা করা হয় |

অবশেষে তা ফলপ্রসূ হয় | বাড়িটি কেনেন এক অবাঙালি প্রোমোটার | তাঁর লোক মাঝে মাঝেই আসেন খালি বাড়িটির দেখভাল করতে |

পুলিশ খোঁজখবর করছে পার্থ দে-এর ব্যাঙ্ক অ্যাকাউন্ট নিয়ে | মনে করা হচ্ছে বাড়ি বিক্রির টাকা এখনও আছে সেখানে | যাঁর কাছে ওয়াটগঞ্জের ফ্ল্যাট ৯০ লাখ টাকায় কিনেছিলেন পার্থ‚ তাঁর সঙ্গেও যোগাযোগ করবে তদন্তকারীরা | কিন্তু পার্থ দে-এর অবর্তমানে এ বার তাঁর সম্পত্তি বা গচ্ছিত অর্থের উত্তরাধিকার হবেন কে ? খতিয়ে দেখছে পুলিশ | মিশনারিজ অফ চ্যারিটির তরফে জানানো হয়েছে পার্থ দে-এর সম্পত্তির কোনও অংশ দান করা হয়নি |

