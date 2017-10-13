রুকমা দাক্ষী
শিক্ষিকা, সুদক্ষ গায়িকা ও রন্ধন বিশারদ | মাল্টি ট্যালেন্টেড রুকমা রান্নাবান্নার জগতে এক অতি পরিচিত নাম | টেলিভিশনের বিভিন্ন শো-এ পরিচিত মুখ | বানাতে সহজ অথচ অভিনব রেসিপি – রুকমার বিশেষত্ব | প্রকাশিত হয়েছে বেশ কয়েকটি রান্নার বই, ‘রসনারঞ্জনে কলকাতা’, ‘কম তেলে রান্না’, ‘মাইক্রোওভেনে রান্না’, ‘উত্সবের রান্না’, ‘দেশ বিদেশের রান্না’ তার মধ্যে উল্লেখযোগ্য |

উপকরণ

 

ফুলকপি – ১ টা বড়
মটরশুটি – ১/২ কাপ
কাজুবাটা – ৩ টেবিল চামচ
ঘন নারকেলের দুধ – ১/২ কাপ
নুন স্বাদমতো
চিনি ১ ১/২ চা চামচ
লবঙ্গ – ৪ টে
ছোট এলাচ – ৩ টে
দারচিনি – ১ ইঞ্চি
আদাবাটা – ২ চা চামচ
সাদা তেল – ১/২ কাপ
গ্রেট করা টমেটো – ১/২ কাপ
দুধ – ১/২ কাপ
জল – অল্প

 

প্রণালী

 

ফুলকপি বড় বড় করে টুকরো করে নিন | নুন জলে ভালো করে ধুয়ে রাখুন | কড়াতে সাদা তেল গরম করে টুকরো করা ফুলকপি হালকা করে ভেজে নিন | ফুলকপি ভাজা হয়ে গেলে একটা পাত্রে রাখুন | এবার ওই তেলের মধ্যেই গোটা গরম মশলা ফোড়ন দিন | ফোড়ন হয়ে গেলে তেলের মধ্যে আদা বাটা, নুন, চিনি ও টমেটো দিয়ে কষতে থাকুন | কাঁচালঙ্কা বাটা দিন | এইবার ভেজে রাখা ফুলকপি, মটরশুটি, দুধ, নারকেলের দুধ ও সামান্য জল দিয়ে ঢাকা দিয়ে খানিকক্ষণ রান্না করুন যতক্ষণ না ফুলকপি সেদ্ধ হয় | দেখে নেবেন যেন বেশি সেদ্ধ না হয় | গ্রেভি ঘন হয়ে এলে তাতে কাজুবাটা ও ঘি দিন | মাখা মাখা হলে নামিয়ে নিন | পোলাও বা লুচি-পরোটার সঙ্গে খুব ভালো লাগে ফুলকপির মালাইকারি |

