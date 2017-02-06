আপনাদের অনেকেরই নিশ্চয়ই জনপ্রিয় মিউজিক ভিডিও পিয়া বসন্তী র সেই সুন্দরী মহিলার লাজুক হাসি মনে আছে ? আমরা নৌহিদ সাইরুশির কথা বলছি  | নৌহিদকে আনওয়ার ছবির হিট গান মৌলা মেরে মৌলা ‘-তেও দেখা গিয়েছিল | এছাড়া হিপ হিপ হুররে ধারাবাহিকেও একটা গুরুত্বপূর্ণ চরিত্রে ছিলেন উনি | সম্প্রতি নৌহিদ বিয়ের পিঁড়িতে বসলেন | ইতিমধ্যেই উনি বিয়ের বেশ কয়েকটা ছবি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে পোস্ট করেছেন |

অভিনয় করার পাশাপাশি একজন ভিজে-ও ছিলেন নৌহিদ | গত মাসের ৫ তারিখে পুরোপুরি পার্সি ঐতিহ্য বজায় রেখে বহুদিনের বয়ফ্রেন্ড রুস্তমের সঙ্গে বিয়ের পিঁড়িতে বসেন উনি | তিন বছর আগে রুস্তমের সঙ্গে এনগেজমেন্ট হয়েছিল ওঁর | ছোটবেলা থেকে একে অপরকে চেনে ওঁরা দুজনে | তবে প্রথম থেকেই বিয়েতে খুব একটা ধূমধাম করবেন না বলেই ঠিক করেছিলেন নৌহিদ এবং রুস্তম | তাই গুটিকয়েক কাছের বন্ধু আর আত্মীয়পরিজনকে সাক্ষী রেখে সাত পাকে বাঁধা পড়লেন ওঁরা | বি-টাউন থেকে উপস্থিত ছিলেন আরবাজ খান‚ সোহেল খান‚ রুশাদ রানা এবং মেহুল নিসার |

গায়েহলুদ এবং বিয়ের বেশ কয়েকটা ছবি নৌহিদ এবং ওঁর বন্ধুরা ইনস্ট্রাগ্রামে শেয়ার করেছেন |

 

