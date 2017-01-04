মুকুল রায়ের পকেটে ছিল হনুমান চালিশা | দলের কর্মী অনুগামী ভক্তদের বিশ্বাস হয়েছিল হয়তো এটাই পরিত্রাণের রক্ষাকবচ | কিন্তু তাতে কাজ হল না সাংসদ সুদীপ বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়ের ক্ষেত্রে | যেমন হয়নি বিধায়ক তথা রাজ্যের প্রাক্তন মন্ত্রী মদন মিত্রের সময়েও | হনুমান চালিশা সহায় থেকেও দুজনকে গ্রেফতার হতে হয়েছে সিবিআই-য়ের হাতে |

মঙ্গলবার ছিল হনুমানজির সাপ্তাহিক পুজোর দিন | সংবাদমাধ্যমে প্রকাশ‚ এদিন সকালে স্নান সেরে সুদীপ বাড়িতে পাঠ করেন হনুমান চালিশা | বাড়ি থেকে বেরোনোর সময়ে পকেটে ছিল হনুমান চালিশা বই এবং প্রসাদী ফুল | ইষ্টদেবতাকে স্মরণ করে গাড়িতে ওঠেন তিনি | সিবিআই সমীপে যাওয়ার আগে রাস্তায় পাঠ করেন দেবতার স্তব | কিন্তু কোনও কিছুতেই শেষ রক্ষা হল না | আশাভঙ্গ হয়েছে সুদীপ অনুগামীদেরও | তাঁরাও সুদীপের মঙ্গল চেয়ে পুজো দিয়েছিলেন বিভিন্ন মন্দিরে | অতীতে করা হয়েছিল যজ্ঞও | কিন্তু উদ্যোগ ফলপ্রসূ না হওয়ায় হতাশ কর্মী অনুগামীরা |

তৃণমূল কর্মীদের সব আশায় জল ঢেলে সুদীপ আপাতত কেন্দ্রীয় গোয়েন্দাদের জাল বন্দি | বুধবার তাঁকে পেশ করা হয় ভুবনেশ্বরে বিশেষ আদালতে | সিবিআই-এর দাবি‚ গত তিন বছরে নানা খাতে নামে বেনামে রোজভ্যালি থেকে কয়েক লক্ষ টাকা নিয়েছেন লোকসভায় তৃণমূলের দলনেতা সুদীপ বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায় | গৌতম কুণ্ডুর সংস্থার টাকায় করেছেন বিদেশ ভ্রমণও |

NO COMMENTS

four × 1 =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 0

0 4