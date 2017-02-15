প্রীতি জিন্টা গতবছর জেনে গুডএনাফের সঙ্গে বিয়ের পিঁড়িতে বসেন | ওঁদের বিয়ে হয় আমেরিকায় | পরে অবশ্য বলিউডের বন্ধুদের জন্য উনি মুম্বাইতে একটা বড়সড় পার্টির আয়োজন করেন  |

প্রীতি বিয়ের আগে বেশ কয়েকবছর জেনের সঙ্গে প্রেম করেছেন | কিন্তু উনি এতটাই গোপনীয়তা বজায় রেখেছিলেন যে এই ব্যাপারে অনেকেই জানতো না | তাই প্রীতির বিয়ের খবর শুনে অনেকেই আশ্চর্য হয়েছিল |

গতকাল ভ্যালেন্টাইনস ডে উপলক্ষ্যে প্রীতি ফেসবুকে ওঁর ভক্তদের সঙ্গে একটা লাইভ চ্যাটের ব্যবস্থা করেন | সেখানে ওঁর হাবি‚ আইপিএল এবং অভিনয় জীবন নিয়ে একের পর প্রশ্ন ছুঁড়ে দেন ফ্যানেরা |

একজন ভক্ত শেষমেশ মিলিয়ান ডলার প্রশ্নটা করেই ফেলে আপনার সঙ্গে আপনার হাবি জেনে গুডএনাফের কোথায় আলাপ হয়েছিল ?

এতে সুন্দরী প্রীতি বলেন ওর সঙ্গে আমার আলাপ লস এঞ্জলেসের সান্টা মোনিকাতে‚ ৬ বছর আগে | আমরা পাঁচ বছর প্রেম করে অবশেষে বিয়ের পিঁড়িতে বসি |

একই সঙ্গে উনি মজা করে বলেন আমি তোমাদের ডিটেলস বলবো না কিন্তু !

