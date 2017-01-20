মাত্র কদিনের জন্য মুম্বাইতে এসেছিলেন প্রিয়াঙ্কা চোপড়া | তার মধ্যেই   কফি উইথ করণ -এ উপস্থিত হলেন উনি | আর এই শোতে এসে নিজের সম্পর্ক এমন কিছু তথ্য প্রকাশ করলেন যা অত্যন্ত ইন্টারেস্টিং |

গত সপ্তাহের এপিসোডে করণ একটা নতুন সেগমেন্ট যোগ করেন এই শোতে‚ যার নামকরণ হয়েছে কফি শটস | করণ আগেই প্রিয়াঙ্কাকে জানিয়ে দেন ইদানীং উনি যেখানেই যাচ্ছেন শুধুমাত্র হলিউড সম্পর্কেই কথা বলছেন | কিন্তু উনি প্রিয়াঙ্কার কাছ থেকে অন্য কিছু জানতে চান | করণ এই সেগমেন্টের নাম দেন টাকিলা শটস যেখানে উনি প্রিয়াঙ্কাকে একটা প্রশ্ন করবেন এবং প্রিয়াঙ্কার উত্তর যদি ইতিবাচক হয়‚ তাহলে উনি একটা করে শট নেবেন |

যেহেতু পিগি চপস একাই অতিথি হয়ে এসেছিলেন তাই করণ ওঁর পাশে বসে ওঁকে প্রশ্ন করেন | যাতে উনি স্বাচ্ছন্দ্য অনুভব করেন | করণ প্রথমেই প্রিয়াঙ্কাকে প্রশ্ন করেন উনি কোনদিন কোনো প্রেমিকের সঙ্গে একসঙ্গে চান করেছেন কী না | পরের প্রশ্ন উনি কখনো ওঁর কোনো প্রাক্তন প্রেমিককে চুমু খেয়েছেন কি না | এছাড়াও করণ ওঁকে প্রশ্ন করেন উনি কোনদিন ফোন সেক্স করেছেন কী না | আর বেশিরভাগ প্রশ্নের উত্তরেই প্রিয়াঙ্কা সম্মতি জানিয়েছেন |

