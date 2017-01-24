অভিনেতা পুল্কিত সম্রাট এবং ওঁর স্ত্রী শ্বেতা রোহরা গতবছরেই বিবাহবিচ্ছেদের সিদ্ধান্ত নেন | বি-টাউনের একাংশ মনে করে এই বিবাহবিচ্ছেদের কারণ অভিনেত্রী ইয়ামি গৌতমের সঙ্গে পুল্কিতের অ্যাফেয়ার | এমনকী শ্বেতা‚ ইয়ামি-পুল্কিতের অ্যাফেয়ারকে দায়ী করেন ওঁর মিস ক্যারেজের জন্য |

গতকাল ডিভোর্স ফাইল করার জন্য পুল্কিত এবং শ্বেতা  বান্দ্রার ফ্যামেলি কোর্টে উপস্থিত হয়েছিলেন  | আদালত থেকে বেরোনোর সময় কয়েকজন সাংবাদিক পুল্কিতের রাস্তা আটকান | পুল্কিতের মন-মেজাজ খুব একটা ভালো ছিল না‚ তার ওপর সাংবাদিকরা যখন বিবাহবিচ্ছেদ নিয়ে প্রশ্ন করেন‚ পুল্কিত আর নিজেকে সামলাতে পারেননি | উনি একজন সাংবাদিকের কলার ধরে হুমকি দেন তোমার কেরিয়ার আজ সন্ধের মধ্যে শেষ করে দেবো | এরপর উনি সেই সাংবাদিকের ক্যামেরা কেড়ে নিয়ে তা মাটিতে আছড়ে ফেলে ভেঙে দেন |

এমনকী পুল্কিতের আইনজীবীকেও সেই সাংবাদিকের গায়ে হাত তুলতে দেখা যায় |

