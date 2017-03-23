বিয়েতে বর কনে তো উপহার পেয়েই থাকেন | কিন্তু যদি বিয়েতে আগত অতিথিদের দেওয়া হয় বিশুদ্ধ হিরের আংটি ! সেটাই সত্যি হয়েছে কুয়েতের আমিরের নাতির বিয়েতে | মান্যগণ্য অতিথিদের স্বাগত জানানো হয়েছে হীরক অঙ্গুরীয় দিয়ে | যেমন জানাতেন হীরক রাজ !

বছর দুয়েক আগে বিয়ে করেছিলেন শেখ ফাহাদ বিন নাসের বিন সাবাহ আল আহমদ | তিনি কুয়েতের আমির বা কুয়েতের রাজার নাতি | বিয়ের পাত্রী ছিলেন ফে বিনত লোয়ে বিন জাসিস আল খারাফি | তিনি কুয়েতের সংসদের অধ্যক্ষের নাতনি | রাজকীয় এই বিয়ের ছবি ভাইরাল হয়ে যায় সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় |

আগত অতিথি-অভ্যাগতদের মধ্যে ভিআইপি কিছু কম ছিলেন না | তাঁদের জন্য নিমন্ত্রণকর্তার তরফে উপহার ছিল প্রতি জনে একটি করে হিরের আংটি | রাজপুত্রের বিয়ে বলে কথা ! এমন স্বাগত-উপহার না হলে কখনও জমে !

