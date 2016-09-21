সম্প্রতি বেশ কিছু অভিনেত্রী জনসমক্ষে নিজেদের কথা তুলে ধরেছেন যাঁদের কেরিয়ারের শুরুতে কাস্টিং কাউচ ‘-এর অভিজ্ঞতা হয়েছে | এই লিস্টে আছেন করিশ্মা তন্না‚ সুরভীন চাওলা‚ টিস্কা চোপড়ার মতো অভিনেত্রীরা | অবশ্য শুধু অভিনেত্রীদেরই এমন অভিজ্ঞতার সামনে পড়তে হয়েছে এমন নয়‚ রণবীর সিং এর মতো অভিনেতাও জানিয়েছেন অভিনয় জীবনের শুরুতে ওঁরও এমন অভিজ্ঞতা হয়েছে | সম্প্রতি এই লিস্ট যোগ দিলেন রাধিকা আপ্তেও | একটি সাক্ষাৎকারে উনি জানিয়েছেন অভিনয়ের সুযোগের বিনিময়ে ওঁকেও কাস্টিং কাউচ হওয়ার অফার দেওয়া হয়েছিল |

রাধিকার কথায় জানেন আমি অনেক প্রযোজক পরিচালককে চিনি যাঁরা দেহের বিনিময়ে অভিনেতাদের কাজ দেয় | এমন অনেক অভিনেতাকেও চিনি যাদের এর মধ্যে দিয়ে যেতে হয়েছে | আমাকে এর মধ্যে দিয়ে যেতে হয় নি | আমি সত্যি ভাগ্যবান আমি যাদের সঙ্গে কাজ করেছি তারা কোনদিন আমাকে এমন ধরণের অফার দেয় নি | একবার দক্ষিণের এক নায়ক আমার ঘরে ফোন করে আমার সঙ্গে ফ্লার্ট করার চেষ্টা করেছিল | আমি তার সঙ্গে এতটাই খারাপ ব্যবহার করি যে সে তক্ষুণি ফোন রেখে দেয় | কিন্তু আজ অবধি আমাকে কাজের বিনিময় কারুর সঙ্গে শো  ওয়ার অফার দেওয়া হয় নি | না না‚ দাঁড়ান‚ দাঁড়ান একবার আমি এইরকম একটা অফার পেয়েছিলাম | আমাকে ফোন করে জানানো হয় একটা বলিউডের ছবির নায়িকার জন্য আমার কথা ভাবছে ওরা‚ এই ব্যপারে আমার সঙ্গে দেখাও করতে চায় ওরা | আমি রাজি হয়ে যায় কিন্তু ফোন রাখার আগে ওরা আমাকে স্পষ্ট জানিয়ে দেয় ওদের শয্যাসঙ্গী হতে হবে আমাকে | এটা শুনে আমার একটুও রাগ হয় নি | বরং ওঁকে হাসতে হাসতে আমি গো টু হেল বলে ফোন রেখে দিই |

কাজের বিনিময়ে অভিনেতা / অভিনেত্রীদের কাস্টিং কাউচ করা বহু যুগ ধরেই চলে এসেছে | এটা সত্যিই দুর্ভাগ্যজনক যে এই ভাবে ওঁদের কাজ পেতে হয় |

