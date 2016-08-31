Radhika Apte on her nude scene

কিছুদিন আগেই সোশ্যাল তথা অনলাইন মিডিয়ায় ঝড় উঠেছিল পার্চড ছবিতে রাধিকার করা নগ্ন দৃশ্য নিয়ে | ইন্টারনেটে ভাইরাল হয়ে যায় সেই ছবি | সেই বিষয়ে এতদিনে তিনি নিজে মুখ খুললেন | আর রাধিকার বক্তব্য শুনলে বুঝবেন‚ শুধু মুখই খুললেন না‚ একেবারে সজোরে সটান কষাঘাত করলেন সমালোচকদের গালে | আসুন দেখে নেওয়া যাক কী বলেছেন রাধিকা -

“অভিনেত্রী হিসেবে আমি নিজেকে এক্সপ্লোর করতে চাই। বিভিন্ন চ্যালেঞ্জিং রোলে আমি সেই সুযোগও পাচ্ছি। আর ‘পার্চড’-এর কোনও দৃশ্য তো লিক হয়নি, কারণ ছবিটা তো বিদেশে মুক্তি পেয়েছে। আর নেগেটিভ কমেন্টের ভয় আমি পাই না। চুপ করে থাকলেও তো লোকে নেগেটিভই বলবে। আমি যেটা বিশ্বাস করি সেটাই করেছি। ডবল স্ট্যান্ডার্ড হতে পারব না।”

এ ব্যাপারে পার্চড-এ রাধিকার সহ অভিনেতা আদিলের হোসেনের বক্তব্যটিও বেশ গুরুত্বপূর্ণ | আদিল বলেছেন‚ দৃশ্যটির নাম দেওয়া হয়েছে রাধিকা আপ্টের সেক্স সিন | যদিও সেখানে আদিল নিজেও রাধিকার সঙ্গে উপস্থিত তবু তাঁর নাম উল্লেখ করা হয়নি | এর কারণও হয়তো মানসিক বা সোশ্যাল ট্যাবু | পুরুষের নগ্ন দৃশ্য করা নিয়ে কারও কোন মাথাব্যথা নেই‚ কিন্তু কোন মহিলা কোন সেক্স সিন করলেই তা চর্চার বিষয় হয়ে ওঠে | যাই হোক‚ এরকম স্পষ্টভাবে নিজের বক্তব্য রাখার জন্য রাধিকার যেমন সাধুবাদ প্রাপ্য‚ তেমনই আদিলের বক্তব্যও প্রশংসার দাবি রাখে |

 

