সম্মান যেচে হাজির তাঁর ঘরের দরজায় | কিন্তু তিনি নিতে চান না | বিনীত ভাবে জানিয়েছেন নিজের যোগ্যতায় তা অর্জন করতে চান | তিনি রাহুল দ্রাবিড় |

ভারতীয় ক্রিকেটের অতীতের মিস্টার ডিপেন্ডেবলকে ডক্টরেট প্রদান করতে চায় ব্যাঙ্গালোর বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় | প্রত্যুত্তরে দ্রাবিড় বিনীতভাবে জানিয়েছেন এভাবে সম্মানিত হতে তিনি ঠিক স্বচ্ছন্দ বোধ করছেন না  | বরং তিনি চান ভবিষ্যতে স্পোর্টস সংক্রান্ত কোনও বিষয়ে গবেষণা করে নিজের যোগ্যতায় ওই সম্মান লাভ করতে |

ব্যাঙ্গালোর বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের উপাচার্য জানিয়েছেন‚ ক্রিকেটে তাঁর অবদানের স্বীকৃতি স্বরূপ দ্রাবিড়কে ডক্টরেট ডিগ্রি প্রদান করার সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছিলেন তাঁরা | প্রাক্তন ভারত অধিনায়ককে সম্মানিত করা হতো বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ৫২-তম সমাবর্তন অনুষ্ঠানে | কিন্তু দ্রাবিড় রাজি না হওয়ায় পরিকল্পনার সামনে আপাতত প্রশ্ন চিহ্ন | তাঁরা এ বিষয়ে দ্রাবিড়ের সঙ্গে পরে আলোচনা করবেন |

রাহুল দ্রাবিড়ের এই সিদ্ধান্তে উচ্ছ্বসিত নেটিজেনরা | শুধু মাঠেই নয় | আইকনরা আসলে বাইশ গজের বাইরেও অনুনকরণীয় |

