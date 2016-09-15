সময়টা একেবারেই ভালো যাচ্ছে না রাহুল রাজ সিং এর | প্রথমে প্রেমিকা প্রত্যুষা ব্যানার্জির আত্মহত্যায় প্ররোচনা দেওয়ার অভিযোগ ওঠে ওঁর বিরুদ্ধে | তার থেকে বেরোতে না বেরোতেই গতকাল এক মহিলাকে শ্লীলতাহানি করার অভিযোগ উঠলো ওঁর বিরুদ্ধে | শোনা যাচ্ছে গতকাল নাকি ওঁর নামে আম্বলি থানায় এফ আই আর দায়ের করেছেন ওই মহিলা |

এই অভিযোগ কিন্তু সম্পূর্ণ অস্বীকার করেছেন রাহুল রাজ | উনি জানিয়েছেন মিথ্যা ভাবে ওঁর নাম এই ঘটনায় জড়িয়ে পড়েছে | মুম্বাইয়ের একটা জনপ্রিয় ওয়েবসাইটের সঙ্গে এই ব্যাপারে কথা বলতে গিয়ে উনি জানিয়েছেন এই ঘটনাটা পুরোটাই মিথ্যে | আমার নামে শুধু শুধু নেতিবাচক গল্প ছড়ানো হচ্ছে | আসল ঘটনা হলো আমার বোন শাহিলা চড্ডাকে কয়েকজন বদমাইশ ব্যক্তি আক্রমণ করে | ও খুব আহত হয়েছে | ভুল ভাবে অমার নাম এই ঘটনায় জড়িয়ে পড়েছে |

এই ঘটনার পরিপ্রেক্ষিতে রাহুলের বোন শাহিলা জানিয়েছেন রাহুলের নাম সত্যিই ভুল ভাবে জড়ানো হয়েছে | আমরা শনিবার একটা ছোট গেট টুগেদারে গিয়েছিলাম | রাস্তায় এক ব্যক্তি আমাকে অশ্লীল ঈঙ্গিত করে | এতে রাহুল খুব রেগে যায় এবং এর প্রতিবাদ করে | এর কিছুক্ষণ পরে রাস্তা দিয়ে যখন আমরা যাচ্ছিলাম একজন তরুণী এসে হঠাৎ রাহুলকে জড়িয়ে ধরে | আমি ওই মহিলাকে অনেক থামানোর চেষ্টা করি কিন্তু সে কিছুতেই রাহুলকে ছেড়ে যেতে চাইছিলো না | হঠাৎ করেই সে আমাদের গালাগালি করা শুরু করে | আমি ওকে ঠেলে সরিয়ে দিই | তাতে ও আমাকে ওর জুতোর হিল দিয়ে মুখে মারে | আমি আহত হই | ওই মহিলাই রাহুলের বিরুদ্ধে মিথ্যা অভিযোগ দায়ের করেছে | পুলিশের কাছে সিসি টিভি ফুটেজ আছে | তাই সত্যিটা তাড়াতাড়ি বেরিয়ে আসবে |

NO COMMENTS

four × 3 =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 30

0 27