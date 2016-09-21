বন্ধ হল ৯২ বছরের প্রাচীন রীতি | আর সংসদে রেল বাজেট আলাদা ভাবে পেশ করা হবে না | এ বার থেকে সাধারণ বাজেটের মধ্যেই আলোচিত হবে ভারতীয় রেলওয়েজের আয়-ব্যয় | আগামী বছর থেকে চালু হবে এই নিয়ম | চূড়ান্ত সিদ্ধান্তে সরকারি সিলমোহর পড়ল বুধবার | জানিয়েছেন অর্থমন্ত্রী অরুণ জেটলি | সেইসঙ্গে আগামী বছর থেকে অনেকটাই এগিয়ে আসবে সাধারণ বাজেট ঘোষণার দিন | সংসদে বাজেট অধিবেশনও বসবে আরও আগে |

ব্রিটিশ আমলে সেই ১৯২৪ সাল থেকেই রেল বাজেট আর সাধারণ বাজেট আলাদাভবে পেশ করা হয়ে আসছে | অনেকদিন ধরেই দুটির সংযুক্তিকরণ নিয়ে ভাবনা চিন্তা চলছে | বস্তুত‚ বিভিন্ন সময়ে জোট সরকারের আমলে রেল দফতর ছিল প্রাদেশিক রাজনৈতিক দলের কাছে | ফলে নানা প্রকল্প দিয়ে ভাবমূতি তৈরির প্রয়াস থাকতই |

বর্তমান সংসদে বিজেপি-র নিরঙ্কুশ সংখ্যাগরিষ্ঠতা থাকায় সংযুক্তিকরণের সিদ্ধান্ত চূড়ান্ত করতে সমস্যা হয়নি | কেন্দ্রীয় সরকারের এই সিদ্ধান্তকে ঐতিহাসিক পদক্ষেপ বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন রেলমন্ত্রী সুরেশ প্রভু |

