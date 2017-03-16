সম্প্রতি সামনে এসেছে বর্ষীয়ান অভিনেত্রী রাখির কয়েকটি ছবি | একটা সময় অমিতাভ বচ্চন থেকে ধর্মেন্দ্র মোটামুটি সব বড় নায়কের সঙ্গে স্ক্রিন শেয়ার করতে দেখা গেছে রাখিকে | কিন্তু অভিনয় থেকে বিদায় নেওয়ার পর খুব একটা দেখা যায় না ওঁকে | তাই বহুদিন পর যখন ওঁর ছবি সামনে এলো তখন ইন্টারনেটে তা যে ভাইরাল হবে তা আমার না বললেও চলবে | ছবিতে দেখা যাচ্ছে রাখির সঙ্গে আছেন ওঁর স্বামী সুরকার-চিত্রনাট্যকার গুলজারও | দুজনে মিলে তাঁদের মেয়ে মেঘনা এবং নাতির সঙ্গে হোলি খেলছেন | তবে ছবিগুলোতে রাখিকে প্রায় চেনাই যাচ্ছে না | হয়তো চুল একদম ছোট করে কেটে ফেলার ফলে এমনটা হয়েছে | যাই হোক‚ হোলির দিনটা যে খুব আনন্দের মধ্যেই কাটালেন উনি তা কিন্তু ছবির থেকে স্পষ্ট |

রাখি একটা সাদা কুর্তা আর ট্রাউজার পরে নিজের বাড়িতে পরিবারের সঙ্গে হোলি খেলেন | ওঁকে বড় পর্দায় শেষ দেখা যায় ২০১৩-র মুক্তিপ্রাপ্ত ছবি দিল কা রিস্তা য় | গতবছর মেয়ে মেঘনার প্রথম পরিচালিত ছবি তলওয়ার এর প্রেমিয়ারেও উপস্থিত ছিলেন উনি |

গুলজার এবং রাখির মধ্যে বিবাহবিচ্ছেদ না হলেও দুজনে বহুদিন থেকেই আলাদা থাকেন | শোনা যায় গুলজারের অমতে রাখি যশ চোপরার ছবি কভি কভি সই করেন | এর ফলে দুজনের মধ্যে মনোমালিন্য শুরু হয় | স্ত্রী সিনেমায় অভিনয় করবে তা একেবারেই পছন্দ ছিল না গুলজারের |

