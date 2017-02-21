গত কদিন ধরেই জাতীয় রাজনীতির শিরোনামে ছিলেন শশিকলা | জয়ললিতার মৃত্যুর পর তামিলনাড়ুর রাজ্যপাটের দখল নিতে মরিয়া হয়ে উঠেছিলেন তিনি |

শেষমেশ সুপ্রিম কোর্টের রায়ে দুর্নীতি মামলায় ফেঁসে গিয়ে আপাতত তাঁর ঠাঁই হয়েছে শ্রীঘরে | একদা দোর্দণ্ডপ্রতাপ এই নারী এখন বিলাস-বৈভবের আশ্রয় ছেড়ে গরাদের পেছনে |

তাঁকে এবং জয়ললিতাকে ঘিরে রহস্য তথা মিথের শেষ নেই | সেইসব অজানা রোমাঞ্চকর তথ্য সম্বল করে শশিকলার বায়োপিক বানাতে চলেছেন রাম গোপাল ভর্মা | বিতর্কিত এই পরিচালক নিজেই টুইট করে জানিয়েছেন সেই খবর |

তবে তাঁর তথ্যসূত্র জানলে চমকে উঠবেন যে কেউ | পোয়েজ গার্ডেনের এক ভৃত্যের কাছ থেকে বিভিন্ন অজানা তথ্য জেনেছেন রাম গোপাল | তাঁর দাবি জয়ললিতার সঙ্গে শশিকলার সম্পর্কের কিছু অবিশ্বাস্য তথ্যও নাকি রয়েছে তাঁর হাতে | অন্দরমহলের সেইসব গোপন গল্পই হতে চলেছে তাঁর সিনেমার মূল চরিত্র |

