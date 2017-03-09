ফ্লিমমেকার রামগোপাল ভর্মা আজকাল সিনেমা নয়‚ টুইটারে কদর্য সব কমেন্ট করার জন্য খবরের শিরোনামে থাকেন | গতকাল আন্তর্জাতিক নারী দিবস উপলক্ষ্যে উনি মহিলাদের উদ্দেশ্যে বেশ কয়েকটা কুরুচিকর মন্তব্য পোস্ট করেন সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে |

তবে সব থেকে বিতর্ক সৃষ্টি হয় এই টুইটাকে ঘিরে | উনি লেখেন প্রার্থনা করি বিশ্বের সব মহিলা যেন সানি লিওনের মতোই পুরুষদের আনন্দ দিতে পারে | সানি এই মন্তব্যের প্রতিবাদ না করলেও‚ অন্য টুইটার ব্যবহারকারীরা বেশ খেপে যায় রামগোপালের ওপর | ওদের মধ্যে অনেকেই বলে‚ মহিলাদের এই সমাজে যৌন উপকরণ হিসেবেই দেখা হয়‚ সেটাই ফের মনে করিয়ে দিলেন রামগোপাল | আবার অন্যরা বলে এই কথা রামগোপালের তাঁর মা এবং বোনেদেরও জানানো উচিত |

মাত্র কিছুদিন আগে টাইগার শ্রফের জন্মদিনে তাঁকে বিকিনি বেব বলে ব্যাঙ্গ করে টুইটারে ঝড় তোলেন রামগোপাল ভর্মা | উনি লেখেন ‘@iTIGERSHROFF U are great at martial arts but if BRUCE LEE ever posed like a bikini babe like u he wouldn’t hav bcm BRUCE LEE..Please think’ |

এই মন্তব্য টাইগার কোনো পাল্টা মন্তব্য না করলেও ওঁর মা স্পষ্ট জানিয়ে দেন ওঁর ছেলে একজন ভদ্রলোক এবং উনি ছেলের জন্য গর্বিত |

