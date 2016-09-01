Ranbir Kapoor addiction

ইদানীং বেশ খোলামেলা হয়ে উঠেছেন রণবীর কাপুর | এর আগে নিজের ব্যক্তিগত বিষয় মিডিয়ার কাছে গোপন রাখতেই পছন্দ করতেন তিনি | তাই তো কয়েকদিন আগে ক্যাটরিনার সঙ্গে তাঁর ব্রেক-আপের প্রসঙ্গ নিয়েও মুখ খুলতে দেখা গিয়েছিল তাঁকে | এবার চমক আরো বড়‚ ‘Vogue’ ম্যাগাজিনকে দেওয়া একটি সাক্ষাৎকারে মদের প্রতি নিজের আসক্তির কথা স্বীকার করে নিয়েছেন তিনি |

রণবীর বলেছেন‚ আমার মনে হয় আমি মদের নেশায় আসক্ত | আমি একটি ভিসুয়াল মাধ্যমে কাজ করি‚ তাই আমার নিজের খেয়াল রাখা উচিত | আমি আমার পরিবারে এই বিষয়টা দেখেছি এবং তার খারাপ দিকটা দেখার অভিজ্ঞতাও আমার রয়েছে | সেই কারণেই আমার মনে হয় আমার মদে আসক্তি আছে | যখন আমি কাজ করি‚ শ্যুটিং চলে‚ আমি মদ খাই না | কিন্তু কাজ না থাকলেই…” |

রণবীরের মদে আসক্তির কথা অবশ্য একেবারে অজানা কিছু নয় | বিভিন্ন পার্টি থেকে বহুবার রণবীরকে মদ্যপ অবস্থায় বেরোতে দেখা গেছে | কয়েকদিন আগে তো তাঁর পুরনো ফ্ল্যাটের বাসিন্দারা গভীর রাত পর্যন্ত তাঁর পার্টি করা নিয়ে পুলিশে অব্দি অভিযোগ জানিয়েছিলেন | এই প্রথম রণবীর নিজ মুখে এই কথা স্বীকার করে নিলেন এই যা |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 92

0 187