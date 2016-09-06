রণবীর কাপুর এবং ক্যাটরিনা কাইফ বলিউডের এক সময়ের অন্যতম হটেস্ট কাপল ছিলেন | এই বছরের শুরুতে ওঁদের সম্পর্ক শেষ হয়ে যায় | যদিও আজ অবধি ওঁদের কেন ব্রেক আপ হলো সেই নিয়ে বিভিন্ন গল্প কানে আসে | তবে ওঁরা দুজন কীভাবে প্রেমে পড়েছিলেন সেই ঘটনার কথা নিজে জানিয়েছেন রণবীর | আজব প্রেম কী গজব কাহানি ছবির শ্যুটিং করতে গিয়ে ওঁদের প্রেম কাহিনির সূত্রপাত হয় |

রণবীরের কথায় আজব প্রেম কী গজব কাহানি ছবির গল্প একেবারেই জটিল ছিল না | তবে ছবিটা যে দেখবে তারই ভালো লাগবে | কারণ ছবিতে প্রাণ ছিল | ওই সময় আমি ক্যাটরিনার প্রেমে পড়ি | রাজকুমার সন্তোষী পরিচালিত এই ছবি ২০০৯ সালে মুক্তি পায় | এর কিছুদিন আগে দীপিকার সঙ্গে রণবীরের ব্রেক আপ হয়েছে | আর ক্যাটরিনা তখনো সলমনের প্রেমিকা | এমনকী এই ছবিতে সলমনকে একটা ছোট অংশে দেখাও যায় | এর পরের বছর আবার রাজনীতি ছবিতে রণবীর এবং ক্যাটরিনাকে একসঙ্গে স্ক্রিন শেয়ার করতে দেখা যায় |

রণবীর ওঁর প্রাক্তন বান্ধবী সম্পর্কে কথা বলতে গিয়ে আরো জানিয়েছেন আমার মা বাবার পর ক্যাটরিনা আমাকে সব থেকে বেশি অনুপ্রেরণা দিয়েছে | আমার আর ওর সম্পর্ক কেউ বুঝতে পারবে না | আর আমি এটা বিক্রি করতে চাই না |

দুজনের সম্পর্ক শেষ হয়ে গেলেও‚ দুজনেই জানিয়ে দিয়েছেন ওঁদের একসঙ্গে কাজ করতে কোনো অসুবিধা নেই | বড় পর্দায় ওঁদের দুজনকে আবার একসঙ্গে অনুরাগ বসুর ছবি জগ্গা জাসুস এ দেখা যাবে | এই ছবির আগামী বছর মুক্তি পাওয়ার কথা |

