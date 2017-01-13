সলমন খান এবং ক্যাটরিনা কাইফ অভিনীত টাইগার জিন্দা হ্যায় এই বছর ক্রিসমাসের সময় মুক্তি পাওয়ার কথা | এই কথা কদিন আগে ছবির নির্মাতারা নিজের মুখেই জানিয়েছেন | অন্যদিকে রাজ কুমার হিরানিও জানিয়েছেন ওই একই সময় মুক্তি পাবে সঞ্জয় দত্তর বায়োপিক | আমরা জানি এই ছবির মুখ্য ভূমিকায় দেখা যাবে রণবীর কাপুরকে |

দেখা যাচ্ছে রণবীরের শুধুমাত্র সলমনের সঙ্গে সংঘাত হবে না‚ একই সঙ্গে প্রাক্তন প্রেমিকা ক্যাটরিনার সঙ্গেও ক্ল্যাশ হবে ওঁর | তবে এখনো অবধি সঞ্জয় দত্তের বায়োপিকের শ্যুটিং শুরু হয়নি | তাই বি-টাউনের একাংশ মনে করছে হয়তো এই ছবি এই বছর নাও মুক্তি পেতে পারে |

কিন্তু একই সঙ্গে ভিতরকার খবর শোনা যাচ্ছে আর দু-এক দিনের মধ্যেই নাকি হিরানি ওঁর ছবির শ্যুটিং শুরু করবেন | এবং সময়ের মধ্যেই এই ছবি শেষ করে আগামী ক্রিসমাসের সময় রিলিজ করবেন এই ছবি |

সত্যিই যদি তাই হয় তাহলে মানতেই হবে এইবারের ক্রিসমাসটা বেশ ইন্টারেস্টিং হবে !

