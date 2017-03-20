শুরু হয়ে গেছে রাজকুমার হিরানি পরিচালিত সঞ্জয় দত্ত বায়োপিকের শ্যুটিং | কিছুদিন আগে সেই সেট থেকেই লম্বা চুলওয়ালা রণবীরের একটি ছবি প্রকাশ্যে এসেছিল এবং তা ঝড় তুলেছিল সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় |

তবে শুধু একটি লুক-এই নয় অন্তত ছটি বিভিন্ন লুক-এ এই সিনেমায় দেখা যাবে রণবীর কাপুরকে | লম্বা চুল‚ ছোট চুল‚ বেশ মাংসল চেহারা থেকে একদম ভেঙে যাওয়া চেহারা – এমনই বিভিন্ন লুক-এ দেখা যাবে রণবীরকে | রকিখলনায়ক থেকে শুরু করে বাস্তব এমনকী মুন্নাভাই এমবিবিএস-এর সময়ও সঞ্জয় দত্তর চেহারা ফুটিয়ে তুলবেন রণবীর | এখন যেমন লম্বা চুলে বেশ শক্তপোক্ত চেহারার লুক্-এ অভিনয় করছেন রণবীর‚ আবার এর মাস দুয়েক পরেই আবার পাতলা চেহারায় ফিরতে হবে রণবীরকে |

প্রসঙ্গতঃ সঞ্জয় দাতার স্ত্রী মান্নতার ভূমিকায় অভিনয় করছেন দিয়া মির্জা | প্রিয় পরিচালক এবং প্রিয় অভিনেতার সঙ্গে কাজ করতে পেরে উচ্ছ্বসিত দিয়া |

