রাজধানী দিল্লিতে একটা চোখ ধাঁধানো অনুষ্ঠানে ঋষি কাপুর ওঁর আত্মজীবনী খুল্লম খুল্লা : ঋষি কাপুর আনসেন্সরড লঞ্চ করলেন | এই অনুষ্ঠানে উপস্থিত ছিলেন ওঁর স্ত্রী নীতু কাপুর এবং কন্যা ঋদ্ধিমা | কাপুর খানদানের কেচ্ছা কেলেঙ্কারিতে ভরা এই বইয়ের অপেক্ষায় ছিল বি-টাউনের অনেকেই | ঋষির সঙ্গে এই বইয়ের কো-রাইটার হলেন মীনা আইয়ার |

লঞ্চ অনুষ্ঠানে ঋষি ওঁদের কাপুর খানদান সম্পর্কে অনেক্ষণ কথা বললেন | ওঁর কাছ থেকে জানা গেছে কাপুর খানদানের কেউই কোনদিন সেরকম পড়াশোনার প্রতি আগ্রহ দেখায় নি | ঋষির কথায় স্কুলে ফেল করাও ছিল কাপুর খানদানের পৈতৃক অধিকার | আমাদের পরিবারে একমাত্র রণবীরই যা শিক্ষিত |

প্রসঙ্গত জানিয়ে রাখি রণবীর স্কুলের গন্ডি পেরোলেও কলেজে দুবছর কাটানোর পর উনি পড়াশোনা ছেড়ে দেন | অবশ্য নিউ ইয়র্কের নামী অ্যাক্টিং স্কুল লে স্ট্রাসবার্গ থেকে প্রশিক্ষণ নিয়েছেন উনি |

এ ছাড়াও ঋষি কাপুর তখনকার আর এখনকার অভিনেতাদের অ্যাটিটিউড সম্পর্কেও কথা বলেছেন | উনি বলেন আজকালকার অভিনেতারা খুব প্রফেশনাল | এরা মোটমুটি সব ব্যাপারেই ওয়াকিবহল থাকে | আর আমাদের দাদুর সময় অন্যদের দেখে শেখার রীতি ছিল | আমরা খুব উচ্ছৃঙ্খল ছিলাম | এবং কোনদিন সময়ে আসতাম না |

