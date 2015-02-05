<< Back

সকাল যেন যুদ্ধক্ষেত্র থেকে এসেছে।

এখানে চায়ের কাপ, গোপন ক্যামেরার মতো।

তাই আন্ডার গ্রাউন্ড বাঙ্কারের জানলা, খোলাও যাচ্ছে না।

এদিকে আমাদের শত্রুপক্ষ , স্বর্গপুরীকেও বাথরুমে পরিণত করেছে।

বারান্দায় মরচে যাওয়া ফুল গাছে, ফুল নেই ;

বরং গ্রেনেড ফুটেছে।

বন্ধুত্বের বদলে হত্যার দর্শন লিখে রেখে যায়,ভায়াগ্রা।

|| অন্য ধরণের লেখা ||

পৃথিবীতে কেউ কেউ

যন্ত্রনাকে, পোলাও মাংস-এর মত

রাতের খাবার বানিয়ে রাখে

ফ্রিজের ভিতর।

তারপর সারা দিন খুব শান্তিতে কাজকর্ম করে।

যখন প্রয়োজন হয়

ফ্রিজের থেকে বার করে এনে

গরম করে

টেবিলে পরিবেশন করে।

এই তো জীবন।

মৃত্যুর আগে পর্যন্ত তার এই রুটিন।

2 COMMENTS

  2. পৃথিবীতে কেউ কেউ

    যন্ত্রনাকে, পোলাও মাংস-এর মত

    রাতের খাবার বানিয়ে রাখে

    ফ্রিজের ভিতর।

    অসাধারণ লেখা । শুভেচ্ছা রইলো কবি ….

