রানি মুখার্জি এবং আদিত্য চোপড়ার বিয়ে হয় ২০১৪র ২১ এপ্রিল  | এর পরের বছর ডিসেম্বর মাসে মেয়ে আদিরা জন্মায় | মেয়ের এক বছর বয়েস হওয়া অবধি স্বেচ্ছায় গৃহবন্দী ছিলেন রানি | কদিন আগে মেয়ের প্রথম জন্মদিন উপলক্ষ্যে একটা আন্তরিক চিঠি লেখেন উনি | একই সঙ্গে প্রথমবার মেয়ের ছবিও শেয়ার করেন |

rani-mukerji-pens-down-a-heartfelt-letter-and-shares-first-picture-of-baby-adira-on-her-birthday-201612-852016চিঠিতে উনি এক জায়গায় লেখেন বাচ্চা হওয়া বেশ ভয়ের‚ কারণ এরপর আর আপনি নিজের জন্য বাঁচেন না | সবটাই বাচ্চাকে দিয়ে দেন | মা হিসবে আমি আগের থেকে অনেক বেশি শান্ত আর ক্ষমাশীলা হয়ে উঠেছি | হঠাৎ করে আমি নিজের মধ্যে এই পরিবর্তন লক্ষ্য করলাম | অবশ্য আশা করি ভালোর জন্যেই পরিবর্তন হয়েছে আমার | আমি আদিরাকে কোনো ভয় ছাড়া সুন্দরভাবে বড় করতে চাই | আমি ওকে সাহসী‚ বুদ্ধিমান‚ ডিসিপ্লিনড এবং এবং সভ্য-ভদ্র তৈরি করতে চাই | আমি চাই সবাই যেন ওর জন্য গর্বিত হয় | অবশ্য কেউ গর্বিত না হলেও আমি হবো …. | রানির এই চিঠি থেকেই আন্দাজ করা যায় রানির জীবনে আদিরার গুরুত্ব |

এখানেই শেষ নয় সম্প্রতি রানিকে দেখা যায় আদিরার নাম লেখা একটা পেন্ডেন্ট পরে থাকতে | ওপরের ছবিটা দেখলেই বুঝতে পারবেন | রানি এমনিতে লোকজন এবং সাংবাদিকের সামনে বেরোতে খুব একটা পছন্দ করেন না‚ কিন্তু সম্প্রতি বিমানবন্দরের সামনে উপস্থিত চিত্রশিল্পীদের জন্য হেসে পোজ দিলেন উনি | তখনি ক্যামেরাতে ধরা পড়ে আদিরার নাম লেখা এই লকেট | সত্যি রানি মুখার্জির পৃথিবী যে মেয়ে আদিরাতেই শুরু এবং আদিরাতেই শেষ তারই প্রমান পাওয়া গেলো এই ছবির মধ্যে দিয়ে |

