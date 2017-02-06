এতদিনে আমরা সবাই জেনে গেছি সঞ্জয় লীলা বনশালির ছবি পদ্মাবতী ‘-তে রানি পদ্মাবতীর ভূমিকায় দেখা যাবে দীপিকা পাড়ুকোনকে‚ ওঁর স্বামী রাজা রাওয়াল সিং এর ভূমিকায় থাকছেন শাহিদ কাপুর এবং আলাউদ্দিন খিলজির ভূমিকায় দেখা যাবে রণবীর সিংকে | কিন্তু অনেকেই জানেন না আলাউদ্দিন খিলজির প্রিয় বেগম কমলা দেবীর চরিত্রে দেখা যাবে অভিনেত্রী অদিতি রাও হায়দারিকে | শোনা যাচ্ছে রণবীরের সঙ্গে কয়েকটা রোম্যান্টিক দৃশ্যেও দেখা যাবে ওঁকে |

তবে এটাই প্রথমবার নয় যখন আদিতি রণবীরের বিপরীতে অভিনয় করছেন | সম্প্রতি একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে অদিতি নিজেই জানিয়েছেন এর আগেও একবার উনি কাজ করেছেন রণবীরের সঙ্গে | অদিতির কথায় অনেকেই জানে না পদ্মাবতীর আগেই আমি আর রণবীর একসঙ্গে কাজ করেছি | না‚ কোনো সিনেমায় নয়‚ বলিউডের ওপর একটা স্কিট-এ যা শাদ আলি পরিচালনা করেছিলেন এবং ফারহা খান কোরিওগ্রাফি করেছিলেন | ওই স্কিট ২০০৮ সালে প্যারিসের ন্যু ব্লা ফেস্টিভ্যালে দেখানো হয়  | রণবীর একটুও বদলায় নি | এখনো আগের মতই প্রাণোচ্ছল আছে | পদ্মাবতীর সেটে ওর সঙ্গে দেখা হওয়া মাত্র ও আমাকে বললো তোমার আগে ফোলা ফোলা গাল ছিল | ও ঠিকই বলেছে আগে আমার চাবি চিকস ছিল | কিন্তু ও একবিন্দুও পাল্টায় নি |

শোনা যাচ্ছে আলাউদ্দিন খিলজির স্ত্রীর চরিত্রের জন্য আদিতির নাম জয়া বচ্চন সুপারিশ করেছিলেন |

