বি-টাউনে বহুদিন ধরেই গুঞ্জন শোনা যাচ্ছে দীপিকা পাড়ুকোন এবং রণবীর সিং এর নাকি ব্রেক আপ হয়ে গেছে | এই তো কিছুদিন আগে দীপিকা নিজের এবং ওঁর প্রাক্তন বয়ফ্রেন্ড রণবীর কাপুরের একটা হোলি খেলার ছবি পোস্ট করে হোলির সময় সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে ফ্যানেদের অভিনন্দন জানালেন  |

প্রায় তিনমাস হলো মুম্বাইয়ের বাইরে দীপিকা | প্রথমে উনি ওঁর হলিউডের প্রথম ছবি ‘XXX :The Return of Xander Cage’ এর প্রচার করছিলেন বিভিন্ন জায়গায় | আর তারপর উনি বেঙ্গালুরু গিয়েছিলেন বাবা মা আর বোনের সঙ্গে ছুটি কাটাতে | মাত্র গতকাল উনি মুম্বাইতে ফেরেন |

রণবীর সিং এর কয়েকদিন হলো একটা ছোট অপারেশন হয়েছে | এখন কদিন ওঁকে বাড়িতে থাকার পরামর্শ দিয়েছেন ডাক্তার | সবাই আন্দাজ করেছিল দীপিকা মুম্বাইতে ফিরে অসুস্থ রণবীরকে দেখতে যাবেন | কিন্তু তার বদলে দীপিকা মুম্বাইতে ফিরেই কয়েকজন বন্ধুদের সঙ্গে মস্তি করতে বেরিয়ে পড়লেন  |

একটা ক্যাজুয়্যাল সাদা টপ আর ডেনিম পরে দীপিকাকে মুম্বাইয়ের একটা দামি রেস্তোরাঁয় বন্ধুদের সঙ্গে ডিনার করতে দেখা গেল | বেশ রাত অবধি উনি সেখানে ছিলেন | এমনকী সাংবাদিকদের ক্যামেরার সামনে হাসি মুখে পোজ ও দিলেন দীপিকা | বন্ধুদের পেয়ে উনি যে কতটা খুশি হয়েছেন তা স্পষ্ট ফুটে উঠেছিল ওঁর চোখে মুখে |

আর কয়েকদিনের মধ্যে সঞ্জয় লীলা বনশালির ছবি পদ্মাবতী ‘-র শ্যুটিং নিয়ে ব্যস্ত হয়ে পড়বেন দীপিকা | তাই নাকি তার আগে যতটা পারছেন বন্ধুদের সঙ্গে এনজয় করে নিচ্ছেন উনি |

