উত্তরপ্রদেশের বুলন্দশহরের ভাইপুরা গ্রামের থানায় হাজির এক কিশোরী | জানাতে চায় ধর্ষণের অভিযোগ | এবং তার দাবি‚ নির্যাতনের প্রমাণ সে সঙ্গেই এনেছে ! তার হাতের পলিব্যাগে রয়েছে চার মাসের মৃত ভ্রূণ | গ্রামের এক হাতুড়ের কাছে নাকি অ্যাবরশান করাতে বাধ্য হয়েছে সেই কিশোরী |

কিশোরীর অভিযোগ‚ তাদের প্রতিবেশী ইউনুস আহমদ মাস ছয়েক আগে তাকে ধর্ষণ করে | অন্তঃসত্ত্বা হয়ে পড়ে কিশোরী | কিন্তু ইউনুসের হুমকির জেরে মুখ খুলতে পারেনি পুলিশের সামনে | অভিযোগ‚ কিশোরীর অন্তঃসত্ত্বা হওয়ার খবর পেয়ে ইউনুস বাধ্য করে এক হাতুড়ের কাছে গিয়ে গর্ভপাত করাতে |

কিন্তু গোল বাধে হাতুড়ের কাছে টাকা দেওয়া নিয়ে | বাকবিতণ্ডার জেরে চিকিৎসা সম্পূর্ণ না করিয়েই বাদ দেওয়া ভ্রূণ-সহ কিশোরীকে ওই মহিলা হাতুড়ে বের করে দেয় বলে অভিযোগ |

এরপর আর সময় নষ্ট করেনি কিশোরী | প্রমাণ নিয়েই সোজা হাজির পুলিশের দরবারে | তার অভিযোগের ভিত্তিতে গ্রেফতার করা হয়েছে ইউনুস এবং হাতুড়ে মহিলাকে |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 35

0 41