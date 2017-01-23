প্রাক্তন বলিউডি নায়িকা রতি অগ্নিহোত্রী ও তাঁর স্বামী অনিল ভিরওয়ানির বিরুদ্ধে উঠল বিদ্যুৎ চুরি করার চাঞ্চল্যকর অভিযোগ | ২০১৩র এপ্রিল থেকে মিটারে কারচুপি করে মোট ৪৮ লক্ষ ৯৬ হাজার টাকার বিদ্যুৎ চুরি করেছেন রতি অগ্নিহোত্রী ও তাঁর আর্কিটেক্ট স্বামী অনিল |

মুম্বাইয়ের ওরলিতে একটি বিলাসবহুল ফ্ল্যাটে থাকেন রতি অগ্নিহিত্রী | বৃহন্মুম্বাই ইলেকট্রিসিটি সাপ্লাই ও ট্রান্সপোর্ট BEST-এর তরফে সম্প্রতি রতির বাড়িতে হানা দিয়েছিল ভিজিলেন্স টিম | তখনই ধরা পরে মিটারে কারচুপি করে তিন বছর ধরে প্রায় ১‚৭৭‚৬৪৭ ইউনিটের পয়সা দেননি তাঁরা | এরপর BEST-এর তরফে রতি ও তাঁর স্বামীর বিরুদ্ধে ওরলি থানায় এফ আই আর করা হয়েছে |

প্রসঙ্গত ২০১৫ সালে স্বামীর বিরুদ্ধে ডোমেস্টিক ভায়োলেন্সের অভিযোগ তুলে আলাদা থাকতে শুরু করেছিলেন রতি | কিছুদিন পর আবার ফিরেও এসেছিলেন বাড়িতে |

