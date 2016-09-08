তিনি আলালের ঘরের দুলালী | যা করবেন সেটাই খবর | ফলে মুকেশকন্যা ঈষা অম্বানির ফোটোশ্যুট যে ২৬ লাখ লোক ইউ টিউবে দেখবেন‚ এ তো স্বাভাবিক |

এ বছরের গোড়ায় বিখ্যাত ফেমিনা পত্রিকার প্রচ্ছদে ছিল ঈষার ছবি | সেই ফোটোশ্যুটের ভিডিও দেওয়া হয়েছে ইউটিউবে |

১ মিনিট ৫০ সেকেন্ডের ভিডিও কিল্পটিতে দেখা যাচ্ছে ঈষা বেশ সপ্রতিভভাবে শ্যুট করে গেছেন | হাসিমুখেই মেনে নিয়েছেন ফোটো শ্যুটের ঝকমারি | পেশাদার মডেলদের মতোই পরেছেন পোশাকের সঙ্গে মানানসই জুতো | ধৈর্য ধরে সহযোগিতা করেছেন মেক আপ শিল্পীর সঙ্গেও |

ইউ টিউবে আপলোডেড হওয়ার পরে এর ভিউজ পৌঁছেছে প্রায় ২৭ লক্ষে | বেশিরভগ দর্শক একমত‚ ঈষাকে দেখতে লাগছে তাঁর বাবা শিল্পপতি মুকেশ অম্বানির মতো |  

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 32

0 494