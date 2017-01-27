প্রায় দুদশক পরে আবার তামিল ছবিতে অভিনয় করতে দেখা যাবে কাজলকে | ছবির নাম ভেলাই ইল্লা পত্তাধারি ২ বা ভি আই পি ২ | ছবির পরিচালনার দায়িত্বে আছেন রজনীকান্ত কন্যা সৌন্দর্য্য এবং কাজলের বিপরীতে আছেন সৌন্দর্য্যের দিদি ঐশ্বর্যের হাবি ধনুষ | কদিন হলো এই ছবির শ্যুটিং শুরু হয়েছে | কিন্তু তার মাঝেই বিপত্তি | জাল্লিকট্টু বিতর্ককে ঘিরে চেন্নাই এখন উত্তাল | তাই ছবির শ্যুটিং মাঝ পথেই থামিয়ে দিতে বাধ্য হলেন পরিচালক | এতে অবশ্য শাপে বর হয়েছে কাজলের |

আমরা আগেই জানিয়েছি কাজলের শাশুড়ি বীণা দেবগন অসুস্থ হয়ে হাসপাতালের আই সি ইউ তে ভর্তি | ফলে শ্যুটিং ক্যানসেল হয়ে যাওয়ায় মুম্বাইতে ফিরে যেতে পেরেছেন কাজল | কাজলের সঙ্গে অজয় দেবগণের মায়ের সম্পর্ক নাকি বরাবরই ভালো | তাই এই সময় শাশুড়ির পাশে থাকতে পেরে ভালো লাগছে কাজলের |

কাজলের মুখপাত্র জানিয়েছেন শ্যুটিং একদিনের জন্য ক্যানসেল করা হয় | কিন্তু শাশুড়ি মায়ের অসুস্থার কারণে কাজল কয়েকদিনের জন্য ছুটি নিয়েছেন |

অন্যদিকে ছবির সঙ্গে যুক্ত অনেকেই‚ তার মধ্যে ধনুষও একজন‚ ষাঁড়ের সঙ্গে মানুষের এই ভয়ানক লড়াইকে ( জাল্লিকট্টু ) সমর্থন জানিয়েছেন |

