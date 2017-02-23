গত বছর ৩০ এপ্রিল করণ সিং গ্রোভারের সঙ্গে সাত পাকে বাঁধা পড়েন বিপাশা বসু | প্রথম বিবাহবার্ষিকী আসতে এখনো দুমাস বাকি | কিন্তু তার আগেই শোনা যাচ্ছে বিপাশা নাকি মা হতে চলেছেন |

কয়েকমাস আগে আমাদের বং বিউটি বিপাশা মাতৃত্ব নিয়ে কথা বলতে গিয়ে জানিয়েছিলেন‚ উনি এবং করণ সিং দুজনেই খুব বাচ্চা ভালোবাসেন‚ তবে এখনি নাকি পরিবার বাড়ানোর প্ল্যান নেই ওঁদের |

কিন্তু বিপাশার কয়েকটা ছবি কিন্তু অন্য কথাই বলছে | কয়েকদিন আগে করণ‚ বিপাশার জন্য ভ্যালেনটাইনস ডে উপলক্ষ্যে একটা পার্টির আয়োজন করেন | পার্টিতে ঢোকার মুখে সাংবাদিকদের কবলে পড়েন ওঁরা | দুজনের বেশ কিছু ছবিও তোলেন সাংবাদিকরা | কিন্তু প্রতিটা ছবিতেই বিপাশা একটা স্লিং ব্যাগের সাহায্যে নিজের পেট ঢেকে রেখেছেন | এর পরেই জল্পনা শুরু হয় বিপাশা প্রেগন্যান্ট | এবং উনি নাকি বেবি বাম্প ঢেকে রাখার জন্য এমনটা করেছেন | এখানেই শেষ নয়‚ রিপোর্ট অনুযায়ী বিপাশাকে নাকি আজকাল খুব ধীরে ধীরে সাবধানে হাঁটাচলা করতে দেখা যাচ্ছে |

আপনারাই বলুন অমন সুন্দর ড্রেস বিপ্স কেন ব্যাগের আড়ালে লুকিয়ে রাখবেন? আর এর আগে কোনদিন ওঁকে স্লিং ব্যাগ ও নিতে দেখা যায় নি | এছাড়াও সবাই জানে বিপাশা একজন ফিটনেস ফ্রিক‚ তাই হঠাৎ করে ওঁর কয়েক কেজি ওজন কেন বেড়ে গেল এই প্রশ্নও এসেছে অনেকের মাথায় |

