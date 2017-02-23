হয়ে গেছে ময়নাতদন্ত | কিন্তু শেষকৃত্য এখনও প্রশ্নের মুখে | লাশকাটা ঘরে পড়ে আছে পার্থ দে-এর দেহ | কেউ নিতে রাজি হননি | তাঁর আত্মীয়রা জানিয়েছেন এ বিষয়ে তাঁদের কোনও আগ্রহ নেই |

খিদিরপুরের অভিজাত আবাসনের এক ফ্ল্যাটের বাথরুমে মঙ্গলবার পাওয়া যায় রবিনসন স্ট্রিটের কঙ্কালকাণ্ড খ্যাত পার্থ দে-এর দগ্ধ দেহ | বুধবার হয় ময়নাতদন্ত | রিপোর্ট বলা হয়েছে তাঁর দেহে অন্য আঘাতের চিহ্ন ছিল না | আত্মহত্যা ছাড়া অন্য মৃত্যুর কারণ সামনে আসেনি |  

মিশনারিজ অফ চ্যারিটির তরফে ফাদার রডনি গত দেড় বছর ধরে পার্থর দেখভাল করতেন | তিনি জানিয়েছেন‚ কেউ এগিয়ে না এলে তিনি অন্ত্যেষ্টির উদ্যোগ নেবেন | পুলিশের তরফে জানানো হয়েছে আবার পার্থর আত্মীয় পরিজনদের সঙ্গে যোগাযোগ করা হবে | অপেক্ষা করা হবে তাঁদের উত্তরের | যদি তখনও কেউ আগ্রহী না হন তবে আদালতকে জানানো হবে | আদালত নির্দেশ দিলে অন্য কাউকে অনুমতি দেওয়া যেতে পারে |

জীবন ও মৃত্যু‚ অনিশ্চয়তাই সঙ্গী হয়ে থাকল নিঃসঙ্গ পার্থ দে-এর |

