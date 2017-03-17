গত সপ্তাহে আমরা চাইল্ড সুপারস্টার মাস্টার রাজুকে নিয়ে আলোচনা করেছিলাম | মাস্টার রাজু বা রাজু শ্রেষ্ঠা ছোটবেলায় খুবই জনপ্রিয় অভিনেতা ছিলেন | ওই সময় আরো একজন শিশু অভিনেতা বিপুল জনপ্রিয়তা পায়‚ তাকে তখন সবাই মাস্টার বিট্টু বলে চিনতো | তার আসল নাম বিশাল দেশাই | বহু সিনেমায় শিশু শিল্পী হিসেবে অভিনয় করেন উনি | তার মধ্যে উল্লেখযোগ্য চুপকে চুপকে অমর আকবার অ্যান্টনি মিস্টার নটবারলাল দো অর দো পাঁচ অমর প্রেম আর ইয়ারানা |

ওঁকে শেষ বড় পর্দায় দেখা যায় ১৯৯৭ এর মুক্তিপ্রাপ্ত ছবি আখরি সংঘর্ষ ‘-এ | এরপর উনি পর্দার পিছনে থেকে কাজ করার সিদ্ধান্ত নেন | উনি পরিচালক রবি চোপড়ার বেশ কয়েকটা ছবিতে সহ পরিচালক হিসেবে কাজ করেছেন যেমন বাগবান বাবুল এবং বান্দা ইয়ে বিন্দাস হ্যায় | শোনা যাচ্ছে বিশাল বেশ কয়েক বছর ধরে নিজেই পরিচালক হিসেবে ছবি বানানোর চেষ্টা করছেন | এমনকী একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে রবি চোপড়াকে বলতে শোনা যায় বিশাল আমার অ্যাসিস্ট্যান্ট‚ ওকে বহুদিন থেকে চিনি | ও যদি নিজে ছবি পরিচালনা করতে চায় আমি ওর পাশে থাকবো | এমনকী আমি ওর ছবি প্রযোজনা করতেও রাজি আছি | এছাড়াও বিশাল এখন একটা হিন্দি এন্টারটেনমেন্ট চ্যানেলে ক্রিয়েটিভ ডিরেক্টর হিসেবে কাজ করেন |

মাস্টার বিট্টুর সঙ্গে আমরা আজকে আরো একজন সাত-এর দশকের জনপ্রিয় শিশু শিল্পীর কথা বলবো | উনি হলেন মাস্টার অলঙ্কার বা অলঙ্কার জোশী | ওঁকে যশ চোপড়ার হিট ছবি দিওয়ার ‘-এ অমিতাভ বচ্চনের ছোটবেলার চরিত্রে অভিনয় করতে দেখা যায় | ১০০টার ওপর ছবিতে অভিনয় করেছেন উনি | ওঁর বোন পল্লবী জোশী নয়-এর দশকের একজন জনপ্রিয় ছোটপর্দার অভিনেত্রী | তবে অলঙ্কার বড় হয়ে আর বলিউডে থাকেন নি | উনি পরবর্তী কালে একজন সফ্টওয়্যার ইঞ্জিনিয়ার হিসেবে সফল হয়েছেন |

