শাবানা রেজা বা যাকে সবাই নেহা বলেই চেনে‚ বলিউডে ডেব্যু করেছিলেন ববি দেওলের বিপরীতে করীব ছবিতে | ছবিটা বক্সফিসে মোটামুটি হিট হয় | কিন্তু এই ছবির একটা গান চোরি চোরি যব নজরে মিলি খুবই জনপ্রিয় হয় | এই ছবিতে শাবানার নাম ছিল নেহা‚ পরিচালক বিধু বিনোদ চোপড়া‚ এই ছবির পর ওঁর নাম পাল্টে নেহা করে দেন | এর পর উনি বেশ কয়েকটা ছবি করেন যেমন হৃতিকের বিপরীতে ফিজা ‚ বা হোগি প্যায়ার কী জিত রাহুল |

অনেকেই জানেন না এই অভিনেত্রীর বলিউডের একজন নামকরা অভিনেতার সঙ্গে বিয়ে হয়েছে | উনি হলেন মনোজ বাজপেয়ী | ২০০৬ সালে শাবানা বা নেহার বিয়ে হয় ওঁর সঙ্গে | ওঁদের একটা মেয়েও আছে যার নাম আভা নভ্য | নেহার আগে মনোজের আগে একবার বিয়ে হয়েছে | কিন্তু স্ট্রাগলিং পিরিয়ডে তার সঙ্গে বিবাহবিচ্ছেদ হয়ে যায় ওঁর | নেহাকে উনি করীব ছবি মুক্তি পাওয়ার পর থেকেই চেনেন |

বিয়ের পর দীর্ঘদিন নেহা রুপোলি পর্দা থেকে দূরে ছিলেন | আবার উনি কামব্যাক করেন ২০১০-এর মুক্তিপ্রাপ্ত ছবি আলিবাগ দিয়ে | যারা এই ছবি দেখেছেন তারা জানেন আগের মতোই এখনো একই রকম সুন্দরী আছেন উনি |

