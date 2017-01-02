আট-এর দশকে জন্মালে তো কথাই নেই আর যদি তার পরেও আপনার জন্মদিন হয়ে তাহলেও ক্ষতি নেই ! এই ছবিটা দেখেননি এমন ব্যক্তি খুঁজে পাওয়া দুষ্কর | আমরা বলছি মিস্টার ইন্ডিয়া র কথা | এই ছবিতে অনিল কাপুর‚ শ্রীদেবী এবং অমরীশ পুরীর অনবদ্য অভিনয় ছাড়াও ছবির সংলাপ আর গানের জন্য সিনেমাপ্রেমীদের মনে জায়গা করে নিয়েছে | ১৯৮৭ এর অন্যতম সেরা ছবি হিসেবে ঘোষিত হয় এই ছবি | আর হবে নাই বা কেন? এই কাল্ট ছবির সংলাপ মোগাম্বো খুশ হুয়া আগে যেমন জনপ্রিয় ছিল এখনো আছে |

শেখর কাপুর পরিচালিত এই ছবি বলিউডের ইতিহাসের সেরা ১০০টা ছবির মধ্যে স্থান পেয়েছে | অনেকেই জানেন না প্রথমে নায়কের জন্য রাজেশ খান্না আর অমিতাভ বচ্চনকে এই ছবি অফার করা হয় | দুজনেই এই ছবি ফিরিয়ে দিলে শেষে অনিল কাপুর এই ছবি করতে রাজি হন |

এই ছবি আমাদের মনে চিরস্মরণীয় হয়ে থাকবে | আর একই সঙ্গে এই ছবির কনিষ্ঠতম অভিনেতা টিনাকেও মনে থাকবে | হ্যাঁ‚ ঠিকই ধরেছেন টিনা হলো সেই মিষ্টি বাচ্চা মেয়েটা যে ছবির মাঝামাঝি বম্ব ব্লাস্টে মারা যায় | টিনার চরিত্রে অভিনয় করেছিলেন হুজান খোদাইজি | সেদিনের পুঁচকে টিনা এখন একজন সুন্দরী তরুণী |

 

Huzan-5সম্প্রতি রিল্যায়েন্স জিওর উদ্বোধনে উপস্থিত ছিলেন অনিল কাপুর‚ শ্রীদেবী সহ এই ছবির বেশ কিছু অভিনেতারা | হুজানও উপস্থিত ছিলেন | আপনারা নিজেরাই দেখে নিন বড় হয়ে কেমন দেখতে হয়েছে ওঁকে |

