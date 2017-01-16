রাজার হস্ত এখনও সমস্ত কাঙালের ধন চুরি করে চলেছে | কার্যত সেরকমই বলল ওক্সফ্যাম সংস্থার রিপোর্ট | সুইজারল্যান্ডের দাভোস-এ ওয়ার্ল্ড ইকোনোমিক ফোরাম-এ রিপোর্ট পেশ করল দারিদ্র্য নিবারণী এই সংস্থা |

সেই রিপোর্ট অনুযায়ী গত আর্থিক বর্ষে ভারতের মোট সম্পত্তি ছিল ৩.১ ট্রিলিয়ন ডলার | তার মধ্যে ২৪৮ বিলিয়ন ডলার ছিল ৫৭ জন ধনকুবেরের কাছে | তাঁদের মধ্যে প্রথম তিনজন  হলেন মুকেশ অম্বানি (২২.৭ বিলিয়ন ডলার)‚ দিলীপ সাংভি (১৬.৭ মিলিয়ন ডলার) এবং আজিম প্রেমজি ( ১৫ বিলিয়ন ডলার ) | পরিসংখ্যান বলছে‚ বিশ্বের বৃহত্তম গণতন্ত্র ভারতবর্ষে মোট জনসংখ্যার মাত্র ১%-এর কাছে আছে দেশের মোট সম্পত্তির ৫৮ % অংশ |

বিশ্বের ছবিটাও আলাদা কিছু নয় | পৃথিবীর মোট ধন সম্পদ ( ২৫৫.৭ ট্রিলিয়ন )-এর অধিকাংশ ( প্রায় অর্ধেক ) কুক্ষিগত মাত্র ৮ জন ধনকুবেরের হাতে | তাঁদের মধ্যে প্রথম ৪ জন হলেন বিল গেটস ( ৭৫ বিলিয়ন ডলার )‚ অ্যামসিও ওর্তেগা (৬৭ বিলিয়ন ডলার ) ও ওয়ারেন বাফে ( ৬০.৮ বিলিয়ন ডলার ) |

অক্সফ্যাম-এর মতে‚ এই কুৎসিত ধনবৈষম্য চলতে পারে না | কিন্তু এর সমাধান কী ? কেউ জানে না | বা জানলেও তা কার্যকর হওয়া আজও সোনার পাথরবাটি | তাই ধনীরা যুগে যুগে ধনী হয়ে আসছেন | এবং দরিদ্র হচ্ছেন হতদরিদ্র |

