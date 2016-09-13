শুরু হওয়ার কয়েক সপ্তাহের মধ্যেই বেশ জনপ্রিয় হয়েছে হিন্দি ধারাবাহিক বহু হমারি রজনীকান্ত | এই ধারাবাহিকের গল্প মিসেস রজনীকান্তকে ঘিরে‚ যিনি একজন রোবোট | এই চরিত্রে অভিনয় করেন ঋদ্ধিমা পণ্ডিত | শোনা যাচ্ছে এই অভিনেত্রী নীকি বলিউডের একজন সুপারস্টারের ভাইয়ের সঙ্গে প্রেম করছেন |

ভাবছেন তো কোন সুপারস্টারের ভাইয়ের সঙ্গে ডেট করছেন উনি ? সেই সুপারস্টার হলেন হৃত্তিক রোশন | ঋদ্ধিমা‚ হৃত্তিকের তুতো ভাই এশান রোশনের সঙ্গে বেশ কিছুদিন হল প্রেম করছেন |

সঙ্গীত পরিচালক রাজেশ রোশনের ছেলে হলেন এশান | তিনি নিজে পরিচালক হতে চান | সম্প্রতি উনি পরিচালক সঞ্জয় গুপ্তাকে অ্যাসিস্ট করলেন কাবিল ছবিতে |

এশান-ঋদ্ধিমা দুজনে বেশ কিছুদিন ধরে প্রেম করলেও এতদিন নিজেদের সম্পর্কের কথা লুকিয়ে রেখেছিলেন | কিন্তু সম্প্রতি দুজনেই সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে জানিয়ে দিয়েছেন ওঁদের প্রেমের কথা | শুধু তাই নয় ভবিষ্যতে দুজনে যে বিয়ের পিঁড়িতেও বসতে চান‚ তাও জানিয়ে দিয়েছেন |

