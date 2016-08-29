সাক্ষী মালিক এ বার ছাদনাতলায় | অলিম্পিকের মেডেলের পরে এ বার ২৩ বছরের এই তরুণী গলায় পরতে চলেছেন বিয়ের মালা | আনন্দবাজার পত্রিকায় এক সাক্ষাৎকারে হরিয়ানার এই কুস্তিগীর জানিয়েছেন তিনি এক কুস্তিগীরকেই বিয়ে করতে চলেছেন | তবে হবু বরের নাম এখুনি বলতে চান না |

তবে সাক্ষী নিশ্চিত‚ বিয়ে করছেন মানে কুস্তির আখড়া থেকে বিদায় নিচ্ছেন না | সংসারের পাশাপাশি সমানে চলবে কুস্তি | তাঁর ভাবী জীবনসঙ্গী নাকি স্বপ্নপূরণে তাঁর পাশে আছেন | তাই বাধা আসবে না পরের অলিম্পিকের প্রস্তুতিতে |

রিও অলিম্পিকে কিরঘিজস্তানের প্রতিযোগিনীকে হারিয়ে ব্রোঞ্জ পদক পান সাক্ষী | তাঁর হাত ধরেই এ বার অলিম্পিকে ভারতের পদকভাগ্যে খরা কাটে | এরপর পদক এসেছে মাত্র একটি | ব্যাডমিন্টনে পি ভি সিন্ধুর সুবাদে রুপো | স্পেনের মারিনকে হারিয়ে |

সাক্ষী-সিন্ধুর সঙ্গে এ বার অর্জুন পুরস্কারে সম্মানিত হচ্ছেন আগরতলার দীপা কর্মকারও | রিওতে একটুর জন্য ব্রোঞ্জ পদক ফস্কে চতুর্থ হন এই জিমন্যাস্ট | পাশাপাশি অর্জুন পুরস্কারে ভূষিত হচ্ছেন শ্যুটার জিতু রাই | এই চারজনের সঙ্গে সাক্ষাৎ করে অভিনন্দন জানান প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদী |

পাশাপাশি এক অনুষ্ঠানে সাক্ষী-সিন্ধু-দীপা এই তিন কন্যার হাতে BMW-র চাবি তুলে দেন শচীন তেন্ডুলকার | শুভেচ্ছা জানিয়ে বলেন‚ এই সবে পথ চলার শুরু | যেতে হবে আরও অনেক দূর |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

Will Smith In India

0 0
Shahid Kapoor baby girl

0 22