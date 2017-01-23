ঋষি কাপুরের আত্মজীবনী খুল্লম খুল্লা : ঋষি কাপুর আনসেন্সরড সম্প্রতি মুক্তি পেয়েছে | এই বইতে ঋষি ওঁর জীবনের বহু মজার ঘটনার কথা উল্লেখ করেছেন | ঋষি কাপুরের স্ত্রী নীতু কাপুর বইয়ের শেষে তাঁর স্বামীর কয়েকটা অদ্ভুত স্বভাবের কথা উল্লেখ করেছেন | তার মধ্যে একটা ঘটনার কথা বর্ণণা করতে গিয়ে উনি জানিয়েছেন‚ প্লেন টেক অফ এবং ল্যান্ড করার সময় ওঁদের পরিবারের সবাইকে ঋষিকে মেসেজ করে জয় মাতা দি লিখে পাঠাতে হয়  |

নীতুর কথায় একবার রণবীর দেশের বাইরে যাচ্ছিল | ও বাবাকে প্লেন থেকে মেসেজ করে | কিন্তু কিছু যান্ত্রিক গোলযোগের ফলে প্লেনের টেক অফ করতে কয়েক ঘন্টা দেরি হয় | অন্যদিকে বব ( ঋষি ) মনে মনে হিসেব করে নিয়েছেন রণবীর কখন ল্যান্ড করবে | কিন্তু যখন রণবীরের কাছ থেকে কোনরকম মেসেজ এলো না উনি চিন্তায় পাগল হয়ে যাচ্ছিলেন | পরে রণবীর ল্যান্ড করার পর বাবাকে মেসেজ করে | কিন্তু তক্ষুণি ঋষি ছেলেকে ফোন করে খুব বকে |

এই ঘটনার প্রসঙ্গ টেনে নীতু জানিয়েছেন‚ বেশরম ছবির প্রচারের সময় আমরা তিনজনেই একসঙ্গে ছবির প্রচার করতে অন্য শহরে যাচ্ছিলাম | প্লেন টেক অফ করার পর রণবীর হাসতে হাসতে বলে ওঠে ভাগ্যিস তোমরা দুজনেই আমার সঙ্গে আছো | আমাকে মেসেজ করে জয় মাতা দি জানাতে হবে না | এই দায়িত্ব পালন করা যে কী কঠিন! কারণ ভুলে গেলে বাবা আমাকে প্রায় মারতে বাকি রাখে |

