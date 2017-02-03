অভিনেতা রীতেশ দেশমুখের বাবা বিলাসরাও এবং মা বৈশালী দেশমুখ প্রথম থেকেই চাননি তাদের ছেলে অন্য ধর্মের মেয়ের সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক তৈরি করুক | রীতেশ ও জেনেলিয়াকে আলাদা করার বহু চেষ্টা করেছিলেন ওঁরা | কিন্তু শেষ অবধি ভালোবাসার সামনে মাথা নত করতে হয় ওঁদের | মেনে নেন রীতেশ ও জেনেলিয়ার সম্পর্ক | দশ বছরের ওপর প্রেম করার পর অবশেষে ৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি‚ ২০১২ তে বিয়ে করেন দুজনে |

বিয়ের দুবছরের মাথায় মা হন জেনেলিয়া | জন্ম দেন রিয়ানের | গত বছর উনি দ্বিতীয়বারের জন্য মা হয়েছেন‚ এইবারেও ছেলে জন্মায়‚ নাম রাহিল |

আজ পাঁচ বছরের বিবাহবার্ষিকী উদযাপন করছেন ওঁরা | এই বিশেষ দিনে জেনেলিয়া সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় রীতেশকে অভিনন্দন জানান |

উনি পোস্ট করেন আমি তোমাকে সব সময় আঁকড়ে ধরে থাকবো | কারণ আমি জানি দ্বিতীয়বার আমার সঙ্গে এত ভালো কিছু হবে না আর | Happy Anniversary | তুমি ঘরের সঙ্গা বদলে দিয়েছো আমার জন্য |

