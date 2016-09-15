রক্তের স্রোত বয়ে চলেছে ঢাকার রাজপথ বেয়ে |

যুদ্ধের নয় | এ শোণিত উৎসবের |

ঈদুজ্জোহায় যত পশুবলি হয়েছে‚ এ রক্ত তার | এভাবেই রক্তস্রোতে প্লাবিত হল বাংলাদেশের রাজধানী |

মুসলিমদের কাছে ইদুজ্জোহা হল উৎসর্গের উৎসব | নিজের সবথেকে প্রিয় পোষ্যকে উৎসর্গ করা হয় আল্লাহর কাছে | তারপর নিহত পশুর মাংস বিলি করা হয় প্রিয়জনদের মাঝে | দেওয়া হয় সমাজের দরিদ্র শ্রেণীর মানুষকেও | যারা অভাবের তাড়নায় কিনতে পারে না মাংস |

সুদূর অতীতের সেই সামাজিক প্রেক্ষাপট আর নেই | কিন্তু রয়ে গেছে ধর্মীয় উৎসবে জীবহত্যার রেওয়াজ |

প্রশাসনের তরফে পশুবলির জন্য নির্ধারিত করে দেওয়া হয়েছিল জায়্গা | কিন্তু প্রবল বর্ষণের কারণে সেখানে যেতে পারেননি অধিকাংশ ঢাকাবাসী | তাই বহুতলের পার্কিং লটে‚ গ্যারাজে‚ অলিতে গলিতে চলেছে দেদার বলিদান |

তারপর বৃষ্টির জলের সঙ্গে পশুরক্ত মিশে বয়ে চলেছে রাজপথ দিয়ে |

