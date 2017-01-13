কান টানলে যদি মাথা আসে‚ তবে টলিউডকে নিয়ে টানাটানি করলে রোজ ভ্যালিকাণ্ডে বলিউড কেন সামনে আসবে না  ?

যে সে কেউ নন | চিটফান্ডের সঙ্গে ব্যবসায়িক চুক্তি করেছিলেন স্বয়ং শাহরুখ খান | টানা দু বছর বহাল ছিল সেই চুক্তি |

কলকাতা নাইট রাইডার্সের মালিক‚ রেড চিলিজ সংস্থার কর্ণধার শাহরুখ খানের সঙ্গে চুক্তি হয়েছিল রোজ ভ্যালি মালিক গৌতম কুণ্ডুর | সংবাদমাধ্যমে গৌতম পরে দাবি করেন ২০১২ সালে IPL-এর পঞ্চম সেশনে ৫.৫ কোটি এবং পরের বছর ৬.০৫ কোটি টাকা KKR-কে দেয় রোজ ভ্যালি | KKR-এর স্পনসর হিসেবে | প্রসঙ্গত KKR-এর সঙ্গে বাণিজ্যিক দিক দিয়ে যুক্ত অভিনেত্রী জুহি চাওলা এবং তাঁর ব্যবসায়ী স্বামী জয় মেহতাও |

ইডেনে তৈরি হয় ২৫ আসনের বিশেষ কর্পোরেট বক্স | KKR-এর জন্য | মন্দারমণি‚ লাটাগুড়ি এবং পোর্ট ব্লেয়ারে রোজ ভ্যালির হলিডে রিসর্টের জন্য বিজ্ঞাপনী শ্যুটিং করেন শাহরুখ খান ও KKR-এর তিন ক্রিকেটার‚ গৌতম গম্ভীর‚ ম্যাক কালাম ও মনোজ তিওয়ারি | শোনা যায়‚ ২০১২ সালে KKR চ্যাম্পিয়ন হওয়ায় ক্রিকেটাররা রোজ ভ্যালির তরফে উপহার পেয়েছিলেন সোনার চেন |  ২০১৪ সালে কেকেআর-রোজ ভ্যালি চুক্তি আর পুনর্নবীকরণ করা হয়নি |

পাশাপাশি অতীতে ইস্ট বেঙ্গলেরও স্পনসর ছিল রোজ ভ্যালি | তাহলে এবার প্রশ্ন হল‚ হেভিওয়েট সাংসদরা যদি জেলে বন্দি থাকেন‚ দাপুটে নায়িকার নামে যদি সমন আসবে আসবে করে‚ তাহলে বাকিদের কেন তলব পড়বে না ? তাঁদের বেলায় কি আমানতকারীদের গচ্ছিত টাকা নয়ছয় করা হয়নি ?   

