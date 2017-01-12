রোজ ভ্যালি কাণ্ডে ক্রমশই জড়িয়ে পড়ছে সেন্ট জেভিয়ার্সের মতো নামী প্রতিষ্ঠানের নাম | একাধিকবার কর্তৃপক্ষকে ডেকে জিজ্ঞাসাবাদ করেছেন সিবিআই গোয়েন্দারা | কথা বলা হয়েছে কলেজের অধ্যক্ষ ফেলিক্স রাজের সঙ্গেও |

অভিযোগ গৌতম কুণ্ডুর ছেলেকে সেন্ট জেভিয়ার্সে ভর্তির জন্য সুপারিশ করেন সাংসদ সুদীপ বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায় | এর নথিও হাতে এসেছে গোয়েন্দাদের | সিবিআই আধিকারিকদের দাবি‚ গৌতমের স্ত্রী শুভ্রা কুণ্ডুকে লেখা সুদীপের একটি চিঠিতেও আছে ওই সুপারিশের কথা |

পরে ছেলে ভর্তি হলে সেন্ট জেভিয়ার্স কর্তৃপক্ষকে দু দফায় মোট ৭১ লক্ষ টাকা ডোনেশন রোজ ভ্যালি কর্ণধার গৌতম কুণ্ডু দেন বলে অভিযোগ | এই টাকাও আমানতকারীদের অর্থ বলেই দাবি তদন্তকারীদের |

