দুঃসময়ের বন্ধু অতীত ইডি কর্তার সাহায্যে কোটি কোটি টাকার সম্পত্তি হস্তান্তর করে ফেলেছেন শুভ্রা কুণ্ডু ? তদন্তকারী গোয়েন্দাদের ধারনা সেরকমই |

ইতিমধ্যে বাংলা সংবাদপত্রে শুভ্রা জানিয়েছেন‚ জীবনের এই সঙ্কটকালে কঠিন সময়ে গুটিকয়েক যে কজনকে তাঁর ক্ষতিকারক মনে হয়নি‚ প্রাক্তন ইডি আধিকারিক মনোজ কুমার তাঁদের মধ্যে একজন | কেন ক্ষতিকারক মনে হয়নি ? কারণ গোয়েন্দাদের ধারনা‚ গৌতম কুণ্ডু গ্রেফতার হওয়ার পরে রোজ ভ্যালির সম্পত্তি যাতে কোনও তদন্তকারী সংস্থাই বাজেয়াপ্ত না করতে পারে সে ব্যাপারে পরামর্শ দিয়েছিলেন স্বয়ং মনোজ কুমার |

সেই পরামর্শ মেনে রাতারাতি কয়েকশো কোটি টাকার সম্পত্তি হাতবদল হয়ে গেছে বলে মনে করা হচ্ছে | হস্তান্তরিত সম্পত্তির মালিক এজেন্টদের দেখানো হলেও আসল রাশ ছিল শুভ্রার হাতেই |

শুভ্রা এবং রোজভ্যালির ওজনদার মুষ্টিমেয় এজেন্টদের নিয়ে মনোজ কুমার বৈঠক করেন বলেও শোনা যাচ্ছে | নামে বেনামে সম্পত্তি বাঁচানোর ছক কষা  হয় সেখানে | তাই মনোজ কুমার যতই তাঁর ঊর্ধ্বতন কর্তৃপক্ষকে বোঝান না কেন‚ তদন্তের বিষয়ে তিনি শুভ্রার সঙ্গে আপস করেননি‚ অত সহজে চিঁড়ে ভিজছে না |

দক্ষিণ কলকাতার একটি ফ্ল্যাটে চার বছরের মেয়েকে নিয়ে থাকেন শুভ্রা কুণ্ডু | ১৪ বছর বয়সী ছেলে আছে অন্যত্র | ওই ফ্ল্যাটেই পুলিশের শীর্ষকর্তারা বারবার গিয়ে তাঁকে জেরা করছেন | শুভ্রা নিজেও বোরখায় মুখ ঢেকে হাজিরা দিয়েছেন সল্টলেকের সিজিও কমপ্লেক্সে | বাংলা সংবাদপত্রকে তিনি জানিয়েছেন‚ রোজ ভ্যালির গয়নার দোকান অদ্রিজার পরামর্শদাতা বা কনসালট্যান্ট হিসেবে তিনি যা পান তাতেই চলছে সংসারখরচ | এবং সেজন্যেও তাঁকে ইডি ও সিবিআইয়ের লিখিত অনুমতি নিতে হয়েছে |

