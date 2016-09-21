বিশ্বকর্মা পুজোর মরসুমে শচীন তেন্ডুলকারের গাড়িশালে নতুন অতিথি | এলBMW-7 সিরিজের 750Li M Sport | দক্ষিণা প্রায় ২ কোটি |

শচীন BMW-র ব্র্যান্ড অ্যাম্বাসাডার | তিনি নিজের জন্য পছন্দ করে কালো রঙের একটি গাড়ি কিনেছেন | সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় ছড়িয়ে পড়েছে শচীনের পাশে গাঁদার মালা পরা নতুন গাড়ির ছবি |

BMW-র সবথেকে বিলাসবহুল গাড়ি এটি | মূলত তৈরি হয়েছে কার্বন ফাইবার‚ ইস্পাত‚ অ্যালুমিনিয়াম আর প্লাস্টিক কম্পোন্যান্ট দিয়ে | BMW-র অন্য মডেলের তুলনায় বেশ হাল্কা |

