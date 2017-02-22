গত ২০ ডিসেম্বর জন্ম নেয় সইফ আলি খান ও করিনা কাপুরের প্রথম সন্তান | ছেলের নাম তৈমুর রেখেছেন তাঁরা | আর তারপরই সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় হেনস্থার শিকার হতে হয় তাঁদের | নিষ্ঠুর খুনি‚ লুটেরা তৈমুর লং-এর নামে নামকরণ করা নিয়ে বিতর্কের ঝড় ওঠে |

এতে এতটাই বিচলিত হয়ে পড়েন সইফ যে এক সময় ছেলের নাম পাল্টে ফেলার কথা ভাবতে শুরু করে দিয়েছিলেন তিনি | তাঁর চিন্তা ছিল পরবর্তীকালে বড় হলে বা স্কুলে‚ কলেজে হয়তো হেনস্থার শিকার হতে হবে তাঁর ছেলেকে | কিন্তু করিনাই তাঁকে বোঝান যে তৈমুর নাম এবং তার অর্থ (যোদ্ধা) যথেষ্টই পছন্দ তাঁর | আর লোকে চিন্তাভাবনার জন্যই সম্মান করে সইফকে‚ সেটা নষ্ট করার কোনো মানে হয় না |

পি আর এজেন্সিকে দিয়ে ছেলের নাম বদলানোর কথা ঘোষণা করার জন্য একটা চিঠিও তৈরি করিয়ে ফেলেছিলেন সইফ | কিন্তু সেই চিঠি পড়ার পর গোটা ব্যাপারটা হাস্যকর মনে হয় সইফের | এছাড়াও তাঁর প্রথম পক্ষের মেয়ে সারা তাঁকে বোঝান যে তৈমুর শব্দটা কিন্তু তৈমুর লং-এর অনেক আগে থেকেই রয়েছে | আর ইংরাজি বানানও আলাদা | সইফের ছেলের নামের বানান Taimur আর তৈমুর লং-এর নামের বানান TImur |

শাহরুখের নামের প্রসঙ্গ তুলে সইফ জানিয়েছেন‚ শাহ রুখ ছিল তৈমুর লং-এর ছেলের নাম | যার আগ্রহেই মূলত ভারতে হামলা চালিয়েছিল তৈমুর লং | একই নামের অধিকারী হয়েও শাহরুখ আজ ভারতের অন্যতম জনপ্রিয় পার্সোনালিটি | তাই তাঁর আশা তাঁর ছেলেরও ভবিষ্যতে কোনো সমস্যা হবে না | তবে সেরকম হলে যে এক-দুবছর পরেও ছেলের নাম পাল্টানোর কথা তিনি ভেবে দেখতে পারেন সে সম্ভাবনাও উড়িয়ে দেওয়া যায় না |  

