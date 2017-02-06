সলমন খানের গোট খানদান সম্প্রতি উপস্থিত ছিলেন একটা বিয়েবাড়িতে | না‚ কোনো সেলিব্রিটির বিয়ে নয় | সলমনের গাড়িচালকের ছেলের বিয়েতে উপস্থিত ছিলেন গোটা খান পরিবার | সলমনের শ্যুটিং থাকা সত্ত্বেও উনি খানিক্ষণের জন্য বিয়েতে উপস্থিত হয়েছিলেন |

এমনিতেও সল্লু ভাইয়ের জন্য যারা কাজ করেন তাদের প্রত্যেকের সঙ্গেই নাকি খুব ভালো সম্পর্ক ভাইজানের | প্রতি বছর দিওয়ালির সময় সবাইকে দামি উপহারও দিয়ে থাকেন উনি | তাই ড্রাইভার আশোক সিং এর ছেলের বিয়েতে উনি উপস্থিত থাকবেন এতে অবাক হওয়ার কিছু নেই |

অশোক সিং বহু বছর ধরেই সলমনের গাড়ি চালান | সলমনের সঙ্গে উপস্থিত ছিলেন টিউবলাইট ছবির কো-স্টার মাটিন রে টাঙ্গু | এছাড়াও উপস্থিত ছিলেন সলমনের বাবা সেলিম খান‚ ভাই সোহেল খান‚ সলমনের দুই বোন আলভিরা এবং অর্পিতা | এবং অর্পিতার হাবি অতুল অগ্নিহোত্রি |

সলমনের পরিবার ছাড়াও অশোকের ছেলে শেখর ও নিধির বিয়েতে উপস্থিত ছিলেন হিমেশ রেশমিয়া‚ সাজিদ খান‚ আব্বাস-মস্তান‚ সূরজ পাঞ্চোলি এবং অভিনেতা গুরমিত চৌধুরী |

আরও পড়ুন:  সারা-ইব্রাহিমও ফিল্মে আসতে চায়‚ কারণ ভারতে এর থেকে ভালো প্রফেশন খুব কমই আছে - জানালেন সইফ

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 277

0 117