আমরা সবাই জানি একটা সময় সলমন খান এবং ক্যাটরিনা কাইফ প্রেম করতেন | যদিও দুজনের কেউ কোনদিন এই সম্পর্কের কথা খোলাখুলি স্বীকার করেন নি | কিন্তু বিভিন্ন জায়গায় ওঁদের একসঙ্গে সময় কাটাতে দেখা যেত | এমনকী বলিউডে ক্যাটরিনাকে প্রথম ব্রেকটাও কিন্তু সলমনই দিয়েছিলেন |

যাই হোক‚ পরে দুজনের সম্পর্ক ভেঙে যায় | ক্যাটরিনা এরপর ডেট করা শুরু করেন রণবীর কাপুরকে | গতবছর রণবীরের সঙ্গেও সম্পর্ক ভেঙে যায় ওঁর | রণবীরের সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক থাকাকালীন ক্যাটরিনাকে সলমনের সঙ্গে স্ক্রিন শেয়ার করতে দেখা যায় নি | কিন্তু এখন যখন রণবীর আর ওঁর জীবেনে নেই তখন আর সলমনের সঙ্গে কাজ করতে বাধা কোথায় ! সলমন ও ক্যাটরিনা‚ দুজনকে আবার একসঙ্গে বড় পর্দায় দেখা যাবে টাইগার জিন্দা হ্যায় ছবিতে |

এই ছবির শ্যুটিং কদিন হলো অস্ট্রিয়ায় শুরু হয়ে গেছে | আর এর মধ্যেই শোনা যাচ্ছে সলমন আর ক্যাটরিনা নাকি ছবির সেটে এবং শ্যুটিং এর বাইরে অনেকটা সময় একসঙ্গে কাটাচ্ছেন |

দিন আগে জগ্গা জাসুস এর সেটে শ্যুটিং চলাকালীন ক্যাটরিনা জখম হন | এই কারণে শোনা যাচ্ছে সলমন নাকি টাইগার জিন্দা হ্যায় ছবির পরিচালক আলি আব্বাস জাফরকে নির্দেশ দিয়েছেন ক্যাটরিনা যতদিন না সম্পূর্ণ সেরে উঠছেন ততদিন কঠিন কোন সিনের শ্যুটিং করা যাবে না | সম্প্রতি সল্লু মিঁয়া জানিয়ে দিয়েছেন উনি ইউলিয়া ওয়ান্টুরকে নিজের জীবনসঙ্গী হিসেবে নির্বাচন করবেন না | তাহলে সলমন আর ক্যাটরিনা কী দ্বিতীয়বার নিজেদের সম্পর্ককে অন্য পর্যায় নিয়ে যাওয়ার চেষ্টা করছেন?

