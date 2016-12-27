বলিউডের মোস্ট এলিজেবল ব্যাচেলার সলমন খান ৫১ বছরে পা দিলেন | আর ভাইয়ের জন্মদিন উপলক্ষ্যে ওঁর পানভেলের খামারবাড়িতে একটা জমজমাট পার্টির আয়োজন করা হয় | এই বিশেষ দিনে সলমনের পাশে গোটা খানদান তো উপস্থিত ছিলেনই এছাড়াও বি-টাউনের বেশ কিছু কাছের বন্ধুরাও উপস্থিত ছিলেন | কিন্তু সব থেকে নজর কেড়েছেন সলমনের গার্লফ্রেন্ড ইউলিয়া ওয়ান্টুর | ওঁকে দেখা গেল হাসিমুখে সলমনের পাশে পাশে ঘুরতে | কেক কাটার সময়ও ওঁকে সলমনের মা সালমা খানের পাশে দাঁড়িয়ে থাকতে দেখা গেল |

সলমন আর ইউলিয়া মোটামুটি এই বছরের গোটাটাই খবরের শিরোনামে ছিলেন | এছাড়াও খুদে আহিল সবার দৃষ্টি আকর্ষণ করে | আহিল ওর মা অর্পিতার কোলে চেপে বাবা আয়ুষ শর্মার সঙ্গে মামুজানের জন্মদিনে উপস্থিত ছিল |

সলমনের জন্মদিনের পার্টির বেশ কিছু ছবি ইতিমধ্যেই ইন্টারনেটে ঘোরাফেরা করছে | তাতে অন্যদের সঙ্গে দেখা যাচ্ছে পার্টিতে উপস্থিত ছিলেন হাবি করণ সিং গ্রোভারের সঙ্গে বিপাশা বসু‚ সলমনের প্রাক্তন প্রেমিকা সঙ্গীতা বিজলানি‚ বীণা কাক‚ ডেইজি শাহ‚ নীল নীতিন মুকেশ‚ শ্বেত রোহরা এবং সাজিদ নাদিয়াদওয়ালা |

তবে ব্যস্ত থাকার ফলে সলমনের ঘনিষ্ঠ বন্ধু শাহরুখ খান এই পার্টিতে উপস্থিত হতে পারেন নি |

