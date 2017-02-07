সলমন খান অল্পেতেই রেগে যান‚ অল্পেতেই অভিমান করেন তা ভালো করেই জানেন বরুণ ধাওয়ান | কিন্তু তাই বলে যে সলমন ওঁকে থাপ্পড় মারার জন্য হাত তুলবেন তা কোনদিন স্বপ্নেও কল্পনা করতে পারেন নি বরুণ | ঘটনাটা ঠিক কী ঘটেছিল?

সলমন খান অভিনীত সুপারহিট কমেডি ছবি জুড়ওয়া ‘- যা ১৯৯৭ সালে মুক্তি পায়‚ তার সিকুয়েল তৈরি হচ্ছে | আর এইবার প্রধান ভূমিকায় দেখা যাবে বরুণ ধাওয়ানকে |

সম্প্রতি এই ছবির সাংবাদিক সম্মেলনে বরুণ একটা পুরনো ঘটনার কথা জানান | উনি জানিয়েছেন ওঁর যখন ১৫ বছর বয়েস ছিল তখন উনি একদিন সলমনের জুড়ওয়া ‘-র সেটে উপস্থিত হন | ওই ছবি বরুণের বাবা ডেভিড ধাওয়ান পরিচালনা করেছিলেন | ছবির সেটের বাইরে সলমন দাঁড়িয়ে ছিলেন | বরুণের থেকে ২০ বছরের বড় সলমন | তাই ওঁকে আঙ্কল বলে সম্বোধন করেন কিশোর বরুণ | এতে সলমন বরুণকে বলেন তুমি দৌড়ে এখান থেকে পালাও নাহলে আমাকে আঙ্কল বলার জন্য তোমাকে থাপ্পড় মারবো | যাই হোক‚ এই ঘটনার পর বরুণ সলমনকে ভাই বলে সম্বোধন করে থাকেন | এবং ওঁদের বন্ধুত্বের সূত্রপাত যে ওই ঘটনার ওপর ভিত্তি করে হয়েছিল তাও জানান বরুণ |

একই সঙ্গে বরুণ জানিয়েছেন ওঁর জুড়ওয়া ছবির শ্যুটিং এর আগের দিন‚ উনি সলমনের কাছ থেকে একটা বড় বাক্স পান | বাক্স খুলে দেখেন ওঁকে কয়েকটা ব্যাগি জিন্সের প্যান্ট পাঠিয়েছেন সলমন | পরে সল্লু ভাই ওঁকে ফোন করে বলেন তোমার টাপোরি ক্যারেক্টারের সঙ্গে এই জিন্সগুলো খুব ভালো মানাবে |

দুজনের মধ্যে যে তুলনা করা হবে তা ভালো করেই জানেন ডেভিড ধাওয়ান | ছবির দ্বিতীয় পার্টও উনিই পরিচালনা করছেন | উনি জানিয়েছেন কোন অভিনেতাই সলমনকে ম্যাচ করতে পারবে না | আমার ছেলেও না | ওঁর ডেডিকেশন তুলনাহীন |

