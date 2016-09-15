সলমন খানের জন্য এটাই প্রথমবার‚ দুদশক হয়ে গেল ইন্ডাস্ট্রিতে কিন্তু এমন চরিত্রে আগে কখনো দেখা যায় নি ওঁকে | আমরা বলছি সুপারহিট ছবি এক থা টাইগার এর সিকোয়েলের কথা | এই ছবির দ্বিতীয় পার্ট তৈরি হচ্ছে‚ নাম টাইগার জিন্দা হ্যায় | এই ছবিতে সলমনকে প্রথমবার একজন ৭০ বছরের বৃদ্ধের ভূমিকায় দেখা যাবে | অবশ্য শুধু বৃদ্ধের চরিত্রে নয়‚ এই ছবিতে সলমনকে একজন ১৭ বছরের যুবকের চরিত্রেও দেখা যাবে |

শোনা যাচ্ছে টাইগার জিন্দা হ্যায় ওইখান থেকে শুরু হবে যেখানে এক থা টাইগার শেষ হয়েছে | আগেরবারের মতো এইবারেও সলমনকে একজন স্পাই বা গুপ্তচরের ভূমিকায় দেখা যাবে |

এই ছবি নাকি একটি কোরিয়ান ছবি থেকে অনুপ্র্রাণিত | আশা করা হচ্ছে এই ছবি ২০১৮র ইদের সময় মুক্তি পাবে | আরো একবার সলমন এবং ক্যাটরিনা কাইফের সুপারহিট জুটিকে দেখা যাবে এই ছবিতে | ছবির প্রথম পর্ব কবীর খান পরিচালনা করেছিলেন |

NO COMMENTS

5 + 20 =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 27

0 177